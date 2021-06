Smash Cake Photography is an adorable tradition where parents take their child to smash a sheetcake on or around his or her one year old birthday. These sessions can be a great addition to the services you provide for your family photography clients because of the creative opportunities they create and their additional revenue potential. We recently added smash cake photo sessions to our family photography brand, Line and Roots, and in this article, we will go over some of our favorite tips for getting your best shots with smash cakes.