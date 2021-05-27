Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Juan County, NM

San Juan County Commission bans sale of certain types of fireworks

Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON — San Juan County commissioners voted May 25 to ban the sale of some types of fireworks when fireworks go on sale in the county on June 20. The commission approved the resolution unanimously after San Juan County Fire & Rescue Chief John Mohler and a local fireworks store owner spoke in support of the measure during the commission meeting. Mohler said prolonged dry conditions in the county led him to request the ban.

www.daily-times.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Juan County, NM
Government
County
San Juan County, NM
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#County Officials#County Commissioners#Fire Officials#Burnham Fireworks#The U S Drought Monitor#Digital#Fireworks Styles#Sale#Lighting Fireworks#Fireworks Enthusiasts#Ordinance#Unincorporated Parts#State Law#Extreme Fire Behavior#Mcgee Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
IndustryMiddletown Press

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
Bloomfield, NMDaily Times

Fire west of Bloomfield has burned 21 acres, destroyed one residence

FARMINGTON — An evacuation order has been lifted for residents near a fire between Bloomfield and Lee Acres which has burned 21 acres and destroyed one residence. Area firefighters were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, to the area of County Road 5211 and U.S. Highway 64 on reports of a grass fire in a field, according to San Juan County Spokesperson Devin Neeley.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Could New Mexico regulators block PNM merger?

PNM and Avangrid, utility companies with powerful allies and billions of dollars between them, have encountered startling resistance to their merger proposal in New Mexico. The companies, which would provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of New Mexico residents, took unanticipated criticism last week from New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer for not disclosing service problems and fines faced by Avangrid subsidiaries on the East Coast.
San Juan County, NMsjcounty.net

San Juan County Fire & Rescue to Cease Issuing Burn Permits

Open burning prohibited in Bloomfield, Kirtland, and unincorporated San Juan County until further notice. AZTEC, NM—Due to severe fire conditions, San Juan County Fire & Rescue will not be issuing burn permits for residents in Bloomfield, Kirtland, and the unincorporated part of San Juan County. Burn permits will not be...
Politicsthegreenfund.com

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico?

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico? Where can you buy weed in New Mexico? What about Medicinal Marijuana? Find out in this article. New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment. Being the United State's wine country with delicious food staples such as tamales, carne adovadas and huevos rancheros. Accompanying their beautiful food is the alluring landscape of the state. The caverns near Carlsbad being one of the most striking natural rock formations in the world, what isn't there to love about New Mexico?
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Lawmakers Will Work To Unify Conflicting Marijuana Proposals This Week Following House Passage

One day after New Mexico’s House of Representatives passed legislation to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older, a Senate panel held a Saturday hearing to take initial testimony on three competing legalization bills introduced in that chamber. The committee did not vote on any of the measures, instead using the hearing to compare the various Senate proposals to one another as well as to the House-passed legislation, HB 12. “I think we’re just trying to get a feel for these four bills,” said Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee Chairman Benny Shendo Jr. (D), who led the hearing. The bills’ sponsors will now work to combine elements of the various Senate proposals before returning to the committee for a possible vote next Saturday. Despite overlap on some issues, major disagreements remain over the structure of the commercial cannabis market, how tax revenue will be allocated and the makeup of a state oversight board that would regulate the new industry. “In the next week, basically, the sponsors of these four bills need to see if we can get to one bill,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D) said at the hearing, “and make a decision in this committee so that we don’t end up in a situation where there’s just multiple moving pieces.” If backers can’t do that, Wirth added, “there’s a good chance we end up with nothing” by the time the legislative session ends on March 20. First up for Discussion in Senate Tax, Business & Transportation Committee: Senate Bill 13, CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (Ivey-Soto) https://t.co/ts1cR6URou#nmleg #nmpol — NM Senate Democrats (@NMSenateDems) February 27, 2021 Sen. Jacob Candelaria’s (D) SB 363 is the most closely aligned with the House measure, although Republican members of the Senate panel said they prefer SB 288, introduced by GOP Sen. Cliff Pirtle, who…
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM searches for answers to ‘Why Johnny Can’t Read’

Learning to read can open a person’s world to success and unlimited possibilities. In contrast, the inability to read can set the same person up for a world of cascading disappointments. More than 65 years ago, educator and writing consultant Rudolf Flesch agreed to tutor a boy who had been...
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

Landscape planning takes long view

For a land management agency that has been in existence for over 100 years, you may not be surprised to learn that the management approach of the New Mexico State Land Office is almost as dated. Historically, leasing decisions from the office have been “one-offs,” piecemeal leases that did little...