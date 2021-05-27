Cancel
Hearing in dispute between Andrea Orcel and Santander to resume on June 17, court says

Italian banker Andrea Orcel and Banco Santander's chairwoman Ana Patricia Botin attend a trial against Santander over the bank's withdrawal of a CEO job offer to Orcel, in a high court in Madrid, Spain, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A court hearing on a high-profile dispute between Santander (SAN.MC) and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him chief executive of the Spanish largest bank more than two years ago will resume on June 17, the Madrid court said on Thursday.

The Madrid court also said that witnesses based in Switzerland would testify remotely without adding any further details.

The proceedings were suspended on May 19 to allow UBS (UBSG.S) Chairman Axel Weber and Mark Shelton, head of performance and rewards at the bank, to testify. They did not attend the May hearing due to medical reasons. read more

