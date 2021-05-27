Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor Art Fair back on

By Krystle Holleman
WILX-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - One of Michigan’s biggest art festivals is back on. Organizers say the Ann Arbor Art Fair will kick off on July 15. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the fair was canceled due to uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions. The fair was revived after...

www.wilx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festivals#Weather#Mich#Art#Event Space#Wilx#The Ann Arbor Art Fair#News 10#Outdoor Events#Organizers#Local News#Gov Whitmer#Streets#Space Things#July#Covid 19 Restrictions
Ann Arbor, MIAmericajr.com

A2SF Announces Exciting New Summer Programming for 2021

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) announces a mix of new, in-person, and digital events that kick off on June 11. A2SF’s season anchor this year is a pop-up concert series Live Here Now presented by Toyota and will take place in public parks and spaces throughout Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. A2SF is engaging a diverse group of community partners throughout the two cities and presenting many in partnership with the Ann Arbor District Library (AADL) this summer.
Muskegon, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Exclusive Brands opens dispensary in Muskegon

Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands held a grand opening of its new Muskegon provisioning center on Saturday. The new retail location, at 4515 E. Apple Ave., is an addition to Exclusive’s flagship Ann Arbor retail shop, which was named as Michigan’s first licensed recreational dispensary — as well as the company’s Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids locations.
Ann Arbor, MIdbusiness.com

Michigan Municipal League Foundation

The Michigan Municipal League Foundation, based in Ann Arbor, is dedicated to building community wealth across Michigan. It defines community wealth building as strategies that expand community and individual assets, creating resilient and adaptable systems to address social and economic needs. The foundation supports innovative work through partnerships, grants, and programming that creatively and intentionally bring people together and build community wealth. It also provides fiscal sponsorship and project support in Michigan Municipal League member communities. The foundation’s four pillars of community wealth are economic and financial security, a resilient environment and natural resources, arts and cultural abundance, and virtual and built infrastructure.
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Bald Eagle Rescued in Michigan

Bald Eagles are one of the most beautiful birds you can witness. I spent a few hours in Juno, Alaska years back with a pair of binoculars and was totally entertained watching how graceful they are. Google describes them as having white heads and tails with dark brown bodies and wings. Their legs and bills are bright yellow. Younger birds you will notice have dark heads and tails. They have long stunning brown wings, and their bodies have white areas. They are officially adults in about 5 years.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Ann Arbor, MIgroundcovernews.org

Agency Spotlight: A2 Cycle of Success

The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to our health. With many restaurants and hospitality services being hit hard, COVID-19 has left many people at home for the last 14 months. The pandemic left us living more on the couch eating than enjoying the splendid Michigan outdoors. Jay, at A2 Cycle of Success, wants to get us outside in the Ann Arbor area.
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Washtenaw County, MIchelseaupdate.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Now Available to Everyone 12 Years and Older

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Susan Ringler-Cerniglia for the information in this story.) Washtenaw County Health Department and area health care providers encourage everyone eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination is now open to everyone 12 years old and older. Vaccine is widely available locally, and...
abc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Support Leslie Science & Nature Center at Mayfly fundraiser next Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Learn about the Leslie Science & Nature Center (LSNC) and its mission during the annual Mayfly fundraiser on Saturday, May 22. This year, fundraiser participants will go on private, guided journeys around the LSNC outdoor site, listen to stories and presentations about the center and hear about its vision of the future.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.