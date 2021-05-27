Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

WATCH LIVE: #Sunrisers Extra 5-27-2021

KARE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew incentives on the way for Minnesotans to get vaccinated. Plus, Tom Brady throws golf shade at Aaron Rodgers, and coffee delivery with a surprise.

www.kare11.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesotans#Golf Shade#Coffee Delivery#Incentives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
97X

WATCH LIVE! The 2021 2Dorks Celebrity Pinewood Derby

In order to raise a couple of bucks for the Illowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America, we've called on some friends and friends-of-friends to battle it out on the racetrack. This year, in the 2nd Annual 2Dorks Celebrity Pinewood Derby, we have celebrities from so many fields, it's hard to keep track of. We'll be seeing celebrities coming from the NFL, UFC, NBA, NCAA and more.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Pro Football Focus projects historic season for Tom Brady

The official Twitter account for Pro Football Focus fantasy football section released their projections for the top ten passing yards leaders in 2021. Topping the list is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and GOAT of GOATs Tom Brady. It’s always easy to project that Brady will have a good season, why...
NFLNew Castle News

Column by Pete Sirianni: Baseball's nicknames remain cream of crop

One major change in 21st century professional sports is the use and implementation of analytics. These nerdy statistics tell us how to position defensive players in baseball, where the most valuable shots are in basketball and whether a football team should go for it on fourth down or kick a field goal depending on probability and field position. (If Patrick Mahomes is on your team, always go for it.)
NFLLeavenworth Times

JASON BROWN: Do the Chiefs need a WR upgrade?

The worst part of the NFL offseason is almost here with the limited excitement provided by optional team activities (OTAs) only to be followed difficult wait for training camp to begin in July. At this point in the year, most teams have all but one – or two – roster spots figured out, meaning there won’t be much news around the league after the Kansas City Chiefs and other teams wrap up their OTAs – unless Aaron Rodgers is actually traded.
NFLRotowire

NFL Observations: Assorted Thoughts

A.J. Brown (ADP 24, WR 6) is underpriced. It's hard to be a bargain at WR6, but Brown could easily be WR1 in 2021, given the lack of competition for targets (both Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith are gone) and his otherworldly efficiency. As a rookie, Brown led all wideouts with 80 or more targets with 12.1 YPT, and last year, despite suffering injuries the team's medical staff thought were season ending and on which he needed surgery on both knees, he managed 10.1 YPT (T-2nd.) In short, Brown is the league's most efficient receiver, and now he'll be one of its most highly targeted ones too. He's 24 years old – peak age for a receiver – and he scored 11 times, despite only 12 red-zone targets, something that should increase now that he's the only game in town.
NFL247Sports

NFL trade rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Julio Jones package deal scenario

Julio Jones is expected to be traded at any moment while the Green Bay Packers will do everything they can to keep franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers despite obvious tension between participating parties. What are the chances both All-Pro superstars play for a new team next season?. Former NFL star Tedy...
NFLNBC Sports

Tom Brady pays tribute to Vinatieri with ultimate compliment

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had many complimentary things to say about Adam Vinatieri this week after the longtime NFL kicker announced his retirement earlier this week. Belichick also made a pretty compelling case Thursday for why the former Patriots kicker belongs in the Pro Football Hall of...
NFLamericanmilitarynews.com

Pics: Tom Brady, NFL, and others honor Army Ranger Pat Tillman on Memorial Day

On Monday the NFL and several of its members honored the late football player-turned U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who gave up his spot on the Arizona, Cardinals football team to join the military after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and who was subsequently killed in action. On Memorial...
NFLNBC Washington

When Will Bill Belichick Retire? Peter King Says Not Anytime Soon

King: Bill Belichick won’t retire any time soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Expect to see Bill Belichick on the sidelines for years to come, according to one insider. The legendary Patriots coach has no plans to call it quits any time soon, writes NBC Sports' Peter King. “This...
NFLNBC Sports

No knee brace for Tom Brady in latest workout video

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Tuesday that he thinks quarterback Tom Brady will be doing a lot of coaching at next week’s minicamp because he’s still working his way back from left knee surgery, but Brady’s own workouts aren’t slowing down as a result of the knee. After...
NFLclnsmedia.com

What Might a Julio Jones Trade Look Like for the Patriots?

It is looking more and more likely that the Falcons will trade wide receiver Julio Jones by the start of the 2021 NFL season. This Tuesday marks a crucial deadline in Atlanta’s quest for a trade partner, as they can save $15 million on the salary cap if they trade him after June 1.
NFLchatsports.com

Packers: Why June 1 is important date in Aaron Rodgers situation

Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) It’s felt like a year has passed since ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Green Bay Packers. It’s now June 1, and that’s a significant date in this situation. We’ve heard about why...
NFLchatsports.com

3 things fans want to see from the Carolina Panthers in 2021

Fan expectations can be tough for any player or team to live up to. Whether it’s win totals, yardage, touchdowns, or whatever stats that can be measured, fans have hopes on what they should be. But what are Carolina Panthers’ fan expectations after an event-filled offseason?. Being a fan of...
NFLPats Pulpit

New England Patriots links 6/1/21 - Patriots kick off second week of OTAs

Patriots.com shares photos of the team honoring veterans on Memorial Day weekend. Erik Scalavino opens his mailbag to talk about OTAs and other things Patriots. Paul Perillo writes about Adam Vinatieri’s Hall of Fame legacy that almost never was, and more. LOCAL LINKS. Mike Reiss (ESPN Boston) dives into Hunter...