WATCH LIVE: #Sunrisers Extra 5-27-2021

A.J. Brown (ADP 24, WR 6) is underpriced. It's hard to be a bargain at WR6, but Brown could easily be WR1 in 2021, given the lack of competition for targets (both Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith are gone) and his otherworldly efficiency. As a rookie, Brown led all wideouts with 80 or more targets with 12.1 YPT, and last year, despite suffering injuries the team's medical staff thought were season ending and on which he needed surgery on both knees, he managed 10.1 YPT (T-2nd.) In short, Brown is the league's most efficient receiver, and now he'll be one of its most highly targeted ones too. He's 24 years old – peak age for a receiver – and he scored 11 times, despite only 12 red-zone targets, something that should increase now that he's the only game in town.