Non-Executive Directors Can Make Climate Neutrality A Reality
What would you protect first in a global crisis: jobs or dividends? The business community’s response to the coronavirus pandemic reveals national differences. In the US and in the UK, the answer is primarily dividends. In Germany, where the social market economy is highly influential, the answer is primarily jobs. This is also true for the climate crisis with German companies calling for any COVID-19-related stimulus package to be linked to climate action, but also employment and growth.www.forbes.com