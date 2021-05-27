Cancel
China Telecom claims NB-IoT milestone

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina Telecom asserted it was the first operator in the world to break 100 million connections on its NB-IoT network, with meters apparently a leading light. It stated gas and water meter connections account for 30 million of its total NB-IoT connections, claiming this is also a global record. It also offers service for a wide range of consumer and enterprise applications, and expanded availability into fields including Covid-19 (coronavirus) prevention, smart cities and agriculture.

