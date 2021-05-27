Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Go Crazy with the Prince Estate x Urban Decay Capsule Collection

By Emily Spain
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Grab your raspberry beret, friends, because the Prince...

www.eonline.com
E! News

E! News

87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Decay#Creativity#Black Gold#White Gold#Vault#Prince Estate#Decay Capsule#Pearls#Diamonds#Love#Shop#Kajal Eyeliners#Crazy#Retailer#Friends#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Apparelwfpk.org

Prince’s estate and French FC announce vinyl & clothing collaboration

French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has joined forces with Prince‘s estate for an exclusive partnership that will feature vinyl and clothing releases to honor the late icon. The estate will release a limited edition seven-inch vinyl in collaboration with Warner Records that includes “Party Man” and a previously unreleased...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Urban Decay Universal Dupes

Here are our dupes for Urban Decay Universal, which is a moderately warm-toned, light beige with a pearl finish. It is a limited edition highlighter that retails for $32.00 and contains 1.35 oz. Gallery Options. Products. Swatches. On Face. Limited Edition. Permanent. 90%. Similar. 90%. Selenite is... more shimmery (1),...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

All About Urban Decay's Prince Capsule and Paisley Park's Shoe Exhibit Honoring the Pop Legend

Five years after the pop legend died at his Paisley Park home at age 57, diehard Prince fanatics can still remember the iconic singer-songwriter in special ways. For the first time ever, the Prince Estate has joined forces with beauty powerhouse Urban Decay to design a curated makeup collection inspired by Prince's music and bold looks throughout the years. Available for pre-order on May 21 and officially launching May 26 on UrbanDecay.com, the limited-edition Live Loud in Color drop features two smoky eyeshadow palettes (with plenty of purple hues, of course), intense kajal eyeliners, a liquid gold highlighter, translucent setting powder and blending brush.
RetailPosted by
FootwearNews

Kith Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With a Vans Collection Featuring a Decade of Beloved Prints

Kith is 10 years old, and to celebrate, the renowned brand and retailer has a collection with Vans on the way. Teaming up with the premium Vault by Vans imprint, Kith created a collection for both adults and kids using the iconic OG Classic Slip-On LX shoe, resulting in 10 different versions of the silhouette. With several prints and graphics at its disposal, Kith created each shoe using a different pattern.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Tommy Hilfiger’s New Capsule Collection Is Pastel Perfection

Tommy Hilfiger has dropped a new Tommy Jeans Spring 2021 capsule, presenting a fresh and youthful twist on its signature red, blue and white color palette. Dubbed “Pastel,” the collection includes wardrobe staples such T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and shorts in a range of pastel colorways that are perfect for the warmer weather.
MakeupPosted by
FMX 94.5

Urban Decay to Launch Prince Collab That I Would Die 4

Makeup brand Urban Decay will soon be launching a makeup collaboration in honor of the late musician/artist/icon/ sex god Prince. And I Would Die 4 It. Because not only does it have one of my favorite musicians all over it, it's also being produced by a high-quality and downright cool makeup brand. Urban Decay is my go-to for eyeshadow and foundation, making the brand most of what I wear on any given day.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Levi's x Atelier Reservé Drop Handmade 501 Capsule

Levi's annual 501 Day doesn't include only celebrities — there's room for everyone, including independent designers and casual fans like you and I. Atelier Reservé is one of the indies taking part in the festivities, tackling the denim company's timeless 501 jeans and Type 3 Trucker Jackets with hands-on design acumen and a little aid from inclusive arts org Makers Unite.
Apparelbeachbodyondemand.com

First Look: 2021 Coach Capsule Collection

It’s here! Your first look at Beachbody’s brand-new 2021 Coach Capsule collection, launching June 22, 2021, in the U.S. and Canada. The new collection features new styles, new colors, and new designs. For the first time, we created designs across multiple styles of tanks and tees, so you can find...
Beauty & Fashionrespect-mag.com

Vans and Nickelodeon Team Up to Deliver SpongeBob SquarePants Footwear, Apparel and Accessories Collection June 4

Vans, the original action sports brand and global advocate for creative expression, is proud to announce two upcoming collaborations with Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants launching on June 4. The first collection is a range of Classic footwear, apparel and accessories fit for fans of all ages. The second is in partnership with New York fashion designer, Sandy Liang that features her own fashion interpretation of the animated series elements and characters.
MinoritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lil Nas X Partners With Ugg For New Pride Collection

Ahead of Pride Month, Lil Nas X has partnered with UGG and the Pacific Pride Foundation for their #UGGPride Campaign. On Friday (May 21), the pop star was announced as the brand's new spokesperson for their "all-gender footwear, accessories & apparel in Pride-inspired colorways." Most notably, UGG released a limited-edition collection of their all-gender shoes, including their Disco Stripes Slide. For each purchase of the Slide, UGG plans on donating $25 up to $125,000 to GLAAD. "I felt like stepping into this new era of my life, of my career and I thought to myself, 'this is perfect,'" the star told Rolling Stone. "Like, a perfect collaboration, especially with Pride Month coming up. I never saw anything like this happening to me, not even a year ago." Click here to see the full line.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Marco Petrus x Formy Studio SS21 "Atlas" Collection

Marco Petrus translates metropolitan buildings into trippy paintings, weaving wobbly structures into stacked collages or layering precise rows of windows in a close-up of an office. Domenico Formichetti runs Formy Studio with the intent to hybridize graphic streetwear with real artistry. These seemingly unrelated Italian ideators find several creative overlaps, despite nearly over 30 years separating them: both are based in Milan, both rework existing conceits into new shapes, and – here's the important part – both draw inspiration from the Milanese landscape, making their new collaborative collection a better fit than meets the eye.
Designers & Collectionskicksonfire.com

The Converse x Todd Snyder Jack Purcell Collection Just Dropped

Menswear designer Todd Snyder has just launched a brand new collection as he has joined forces with Converse for the very first time. The collection includes apparel and sneakers inspired by world-class badminton player, Jack Purcell. The Converse x Todd Snyder Jack Purcell Collection gives the iconic Converse Jack Purcell...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Diamond Supply Co., Nautica Partner for Capsule Collection

Nautica has teamed with Diamond Supply Co. on a 40-piece capsule that launches today. The collection is designed to reflect the heritage of both brands and combines a street aesthetic with technical features intended to bring “the water to the streets.”. Diamond Supply’s founder, Nicholas Tershay, aka Nick Diamond, has...
Designers & Collectionsvmagazine.com

Balenciaga Releases Pride 2021 Capsule Collection

Pride month is coming in a week. To celebrate Pride 2021, Balenciaga is releasing a capsule collection this June, continuing the brand’s history of promoting LGBTQIA+ visibility and acceptance. Available in select stores and online, items in this collection include baseball caps, shirts, hoodies, waistbands, underwear, sports bra, and more.
Designers & Collectionslicenseglobal.com

Foot Locker, Melody Ehsani Partner to Launch Exclusive Capsule Collection

Foot Locker has announced a basketball-inspired capsule collection designed by new women's business creative director, Melody Ehsani. This is the first of several capsule collections slated to drop this year. In celebration of the launch, Foot Locker will host a virtual festival entitled "No More Next," inviting fans to take part in a digital experience featuring interactive conversations and product sweepstakes.
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

The Chufy x Mango Collection is a Must-See

Sofia Sanchez de Betak teams up with Mango on an exclusive collection named: Chufy x Mango. De Betak is the designer of Chufy and a frequent collaborator of the Spanish fashion brand. Inspired by the Mediterranean, a capsule collection of six dresses is made from sustainable fabrics. Organic cotton, as...
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Jackson Wang Models FENDI FF Vertigo Capsule Collection

Luxury house FENDI enlists rapper, singer, dancer and the brand’s China ambassador Jackson Wang to model pieces from the FF Vertigo Summer 2021 Capsule Collection for their latest campaign. “Sharing the same passion for taking handcraft in new directions, Sarah Coleman and FENDI Accessories and Menswear Artistic Director Silvia Venturini...