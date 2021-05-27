Cancel
Adam Vinatieri’s career was legendary. One moment still stands out.

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo words is all that is needed to describe the 2001 Divisional Round playoff game between the New England Patriots and the visiting Oakland Raiders: Tuck Rule. But while the controversial yet correctly applied rule — one that overturned a game-clinching fumble by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter — was the pivotal moment in the showdown, it was far from the only big play. In fact, another significant one took place just a short time later.

www.patspulpit.com
