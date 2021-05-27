Curious penguin jumps on boat for a visit and quick video shoot

A tour boat got an unexpected passenger when a cute penguin decided to jump up and say hello. This was not a case of survival, like the otter who was recorded jumping into a boat to avoid an orca, or similarly a different penguin jumping into a boat to escape an orca's jaws. This almost seems common now. Is this a case of boat-jump training for penguins to learn another skill in orca evasion? The orcas must be getting irritated with the hand up humans are giving their lunches lately. Expect a statement from the orca union rep any time now.