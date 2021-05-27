Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Curious penguin jumps on boat for a visit and quick video shoot

By Kevin Reome
Boing Boing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tour boat got an unexpected passenger when a cute penguin decided to jump up and say hello. This was not a case of survival, like the otter who was recorded jumping into a boat to avoid an orca, or similarly a different penguin jumping into a boat to escape an orca's jaws. This almost seems common now. Is this a case of boat-jump training for penguins to learn another skill in orca evasion? The orcas must be getting irritated with the hand up humans are giving their lunches lately. Expect a statement from the orca union rep any time now.

boingboing.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguins#Chinstrap Penguin#Antarctica#Tour Guide#Dogtooth Media#Polar#Boat#Video#Cute#Orca Evasion#Time#Survival#Attempts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

‘Penguin Town’ Explores the Unique Life of African Penguins in Simon’s Town (VIDEO)

“There are a lot of movies about penguins, then there’s these birds,” Penguin Town narrator Patton Oswalt says in the opening moments of the docuseries trailer. The birds he’s referring to are African penguins who are at the center of this eight half-hour episode series. Forget what you know of Antarctica’s penguins because there’s a posse of tuxedoed birds living it up in the warm weather of Simon’s Town, Africa.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Watch Sea Lion Pups Swim Around Divers

Scuba divers caught friendly sea lions playing near the Galapagos Islands! The group of young sea lions preened and swam around the divers, who caught the whole thing on video, Good News Network reported. Check out the video!. The couple that was scuba diving mimicked the sea lions to get...
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Beautiful, rare 'purple cauliflower' coral off NSW coast may be extinct within 10 years

When we think of Australia’s threatened corals, the Great Barrier Reef probably springs to mind. But elsewhere, coral species are also struggling – including a rare type known as “cauliflower soft coral” which is, sadly, on the brink of extinction. This species, Dendronephthya australis, looks like a purple cauliflower due to its pink-lilac stems and branches, crowned with white polyps. The coral primarily occurs at only a few sites in Port Stephens, New South Wales, and is a magnet for divers and underwater photographers. But sand movements, boating and fishing have reduced the species’ population dramatically. Recent flooding in NSW...
AnimalsPosted by
IBTimes

Giant Creature, The Size Of 'Human Baby,' Shocks Villagers In The Solomon Islands

People in the Solomon Islands were shocked to find a giant creature, as big “as a human baby,” during a hunting expedition. This frog was first discovered in April, but its photos went viral this week. Timber mill owner Jimmy Hugo, 35, was hunting a wild pig on the outskirts of Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, when he came across the amphibian. Hugo said the frog was caught by a couple of dogs who were playing with it in the bushes. He managed to take pictures of the creature and get it back to his village.
AnimalsKCEN TV NBC 6

Viral video shows massive shark circling boat in Atlantic Ocean

WASHINGTON — A viral video captured the moment a massive shark swam by a ship full of research students in the Atlantic Ocean. Student Alex Albrecht filmed the recent encounter from high up on the mast of the SSV Corwith Cramer. He was sailing on the ship as part of a six-week semester program with Sea Education Association, where students study and learn how to sail the boat as they travel from Florida to Woods Hole, Massachusetts.
WildlifePosted by
Newsweek

River 'Dinosaur' Found by Couple in Viral Video

Avid fishers have shared a shocking video of a river "dinosaur," which has since gone viral online, amassing more than 126 million views. The couple, thought to be called Marliese and Jacob Bergen, regularly upload videos and images from their fishing trips on their social media account, OutfishingB.C. The couple,...
TV & VideosPosted by
iHeartRadio

VIDEO: Enormous Shark Caught On Camera Menacing Boat

If you sail the Atlantic Ocean, you'll probably see all sorts of sea life, from dolphins to turtles and of course plenty of fish - you might even spot a shark. That's what the passengers on one sailing cruise were treated to recently, but none of them expected the animal to be as big as it was, and their screams of terror prove it.
AnimalsNew York Post

Villagers stunned to find giant frog as big as ‘a human baby’

Solomon Islands villagers were flabbergasted after encountering a frog as big “as a human baby” during a hunting expedition, the frog-finder said. The huge hopper was first discovered in April, but photos are just going viral on social media, the Daily Mail reported. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,”...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Man Jumps Into Group of 10 Sharks to Rescue Injured Bird in Viral Video

Footage showing a man bravely facing shark-infested waters to save a small injured bird from the sea predators has gone viral and touched viewers across the world. According to a report by Newsflare, a bold crew member, who was working aboard a luxury yacht in the Maldives, realized the small bird was in distress and braved the sharks and intense ocean currents to get the animal back on land.
Chetek, WIchetekalert.com

Barred owl pays quick visit to Chetek residents

Chetek residents Dave and Louise Driver had a barred owl stop by their property just before last light on the evening of May 9. “The crows were harassing the owl for about a half an hour before that (he landed in the tree). We think he landed in the tree to rest,” Dave said. While the owl was resting on a tree limb, it spent most of the time looking down at the Driver’s gold fish in their pond. After about 10 minutes, it flew across the road and out of sight.