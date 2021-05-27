Cancel
Video Games

PlayStation Plus in June | Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons

By Alex Novus
impulsegamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you and a friend to join up online** to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. Combine skill sets from different points of view – playing either Hacker or Agent – to overcome asymmetrical challenges, working in tandem with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key! Watch the trailer here.

www.impulsegamer.com
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The New Virtua Fighter Will Be Part of June’s PS Plus Lineup – Rumor

This rumor comes to us via Areajugones (translated by VGChronicle) – the Spanish site which has accurately reported PS Plus leaks in the past – and claims the new Virtua Fighter, which has been referred to as both Virtua Fighter eSports and Virtua Fighter: Ultimate Showdown, will be released for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers in June. According to the leak, the other two PS Plus games will be Star War: Squadrons and PS5 spy adventure Operation Tango. If the leak is accurate, it would be a big way to bring the venerable fighting game franchise back from nearly 10 years of dormancy.
Video Gamesone37pm.com

Elton's 'Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown' Wish List

Guys...it’s happening! It’s finally about to go down. We went from Sega giving the world a teaser for a project called Virtua Fighter x eSports to a leak that revealed its true name (Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown) to the announcement of a live stream that will fully unveil the returning fighter next week.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PS Plus June 2021 free games include Star Wars: Squadrons

Sony has revealed the free games its PlayStation Plus subscribers will receive in June, including one that will only be available to customers who have the PlayStation 5 console. The new offerings will lead to another strong month of games for PS Plus users, following May’s notable lineup offering Battlefield V and more.
Video Gamesblogdot.tv

PlayStation Plus games for June: Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons

Cooperative futuristic espionage, remastered martial arts mayhem and dogfights in a galaxy far, far away await you thanks to the PlayStation Plus game lineup for June. New titles Operation: Tango and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown make their PlayStation debut, while Star Wars Squadrons gives you the chance to pilot iconic starcraft like the X-wing and TIE fighter.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Revealed, is a Full Remake Built on the Yakuza Engine

Sega teased something new was happening with the Virtua Fighter franchise last year, and recent leaks spoiled the surprise, but today the company officially unveiled Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. While this may sound like just another repackaging of the fan-favorite 2006 fighter, it’s actually a full-on remake, with IGN reporting that it’s being made by an “all-star team” of developers from the original Virtua Fighter arcade team and the Yakuza creators at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. So yes, that means the game is being rebuilt using the Yakuza/Judgment Dragon Engine. You can check out the first trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, below.
Video Gamestuipster.com

Virtua Fighter 5 has been remade for a new generation in Yakuza’s Dragon Engine, complete with updated character models, stages, and cinematics! PlayStation Plus members can experience Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown when it launches on June 1 as a PS4 console exclusive.

Virtua Fighter 5 has been remade for a new generation in Yakuza's Dragon Engine, complete with updated character models, stages, and cinematics! PlayStation Plus members can experience Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown when it launches on June 1 as a PS4 console exclusive.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Looks Good in New Footage, But Rollback Netcode is Out

Earlier this week Sega officially unveiled Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, a full remake of the beloved 2000s-era fighter from its original arcade creators and the Yakuza developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Needless to say, fighting fans were excited, but there was a pretty major unanswered question on many players’ minds – would the game use rollback netcode? For those unfamiliar, rollback netcode is a more modern online tech that avoids a lot of the stuttering and sluggishness that has long plagued online play in fighting games. Unfortunately, according to Kotaku, Sega is building on the netcode of 2012's Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown, and thus rollback netcode won’t be used.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Pre-order now: Sonic Colors: Ultimate – ntower for Nintendo Switch

Sonic is celebrating a big year in 2021. Seka’s Blue Hedgehog is 30 years old and offers all kinds of events and events for its fans. One of them is the return of the Wii Classic. In shape Sonic Colors: Ultimate The Modley Sonic adventure from 2010 has been re-released and appears with revised graphics and controls for modern consoles. Original acquaintances can also expect new content such as the “Match Rush” mode in which you compete against Metal Sonic.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown launches next week as a PlayStation exclusive

Sega has officially confirmed that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will be released in June as a PlayStation 4 console exclusive. Sega’s 60th-anniversary celebrations continue with the official announcement that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will be released on June 1, 2021. The game will launch worldwide as a PlayStation 4 (and PS5) digital exclusive.