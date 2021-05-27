PlayStation Plus in June | Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons

This rumor comes to us via Areajugones (translated by VGChronicle) – the Spanish site which has accurately reported PS Plus leaks in the past – and claims the new Virtua Fighter, which has been referred to as both Virtua Fighter eSports and Virtua Fighter: Ultimate Showdown, will be released for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers in June. According to the leak, the other two PS Plus games will be Star War: Squadrons and PS5 spy adventure Operation Tango. If the leak is accurate, it would be a big way to bring the venerable fighting game franchise back from nearly 10 years of dormancy.