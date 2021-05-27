Cancel
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville PD: Officer shoots, injures man who pulled weapon

By Laken Bowles
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
An investigation got underway overnight after a Clarksville police officer shot a man who police say had a weapon.

Clarksville police said officers were called to Durrett Drive around midnight Thursday and made contact with a man in the backyard.

Police said officers began talking to him in an effort to deescalate the situation, but at some point, the man “produced a weapon,” and one officer fired.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was not known.

Police did not identify the officer, nor the man who was shot. Clarkville police said all officers who were involved have been placed on administrative leave as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigates the shooting.

No additional details were provided.

