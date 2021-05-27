Salina Library joins Mattydale Community Yard Sale

MATTYDALE — Shopping at the Mattydale Community Yard Sale on Saturday, June 5? Check out the Friends of Salina Library’s outdoor sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Book, music and movie lovers will be able to find donated and pulled-from-the-collections materials. Fill a bag for $3 during the bag sale held from 3-4 p.m. Grocery-sized bags will be provided.

Rain date is Sunday, June 6.

Call 315-454-4524 or email info@salinalibrary.org for more information.

More than 55 households have signed up for the second annual Mattydale Community Yard Sale, which takes place June 4-6. Enjoy fare from local food trucks as you browse your neighbors’ wares. Please follow current COVID-19 safety protocols. Visit facebook.com/MattydaleYardSales for more information.