Mattydale, NY

Salina Library joins Mattydale Community Yard Sale

By Jeannine Chubon
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080o1E_0aDBhfEP00

MATTYDALE — Shopping at the Mattydale Community Yard Sale on Saturday, June 5? Check out the Friends of Salina Library’s outdoor sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Book, music and movie lovers will be able to find donated and pulled-from-the-collections materials. Fill a bag for $3 during the bag sale held from 3-4 p.m. Grocery-sized bags will be provided.

Rain date is Sunday, June 6.

Call 315-454-4524 or email info@salinalibrary.org for more information.

More than 55 households have signed up for the second annual Mattydale Community Yard Sale, which takes place June 4-6. Enjoy fare from local food trucks as you browse your neighbors’ wares. Please follow current COVID-19 safety protocols. Visit facebook.com/MattydaleYardSales for more information.

Syracuse, NY
Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/
