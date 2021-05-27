Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Juan Williams leaving ‘The Five’

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Juan Williams, liberal co-host of “The Five” on Fox News will be leaving the show. Williams says he is staying in D.C. and the show will resume filming on June 1 at the Fox News studio in New York City. © 2021 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | Photo by...

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#New York City#Hollywood Reporter#D C#Liberal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Is Juan Williams’s Exit From The Five Thanks to a Greg Gutfeld Blood Feud?

Fox News personality Juan Williams, a longtime cohost of The Five, announced yesterday that Wednesday’s edition of the talk show would be his last. Williams, the solo liberal commentator on the program, who was routinely treated as a punching bag by cohosts Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters, told viewers that his departure was due to the program going back to in-studio recording sessions and cited his experience enduring COVID-19 in late 2020. “COVID taught me a lot of lessons,” explained Williams, who will continue working at the network as a political analyst from Fox's studios in Washington, D.C.
EducationFox News

'The Five' react to report teachers union pressured CDC on school reopening

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Katie Pavlich, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Jennifer Lopez prioritizing kids amid Ben Affleck reunion

Things are getting serious between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — but her kids will always stay her number one priority, say sources close to the pop diva. As she and her Hollywood-star beau get closer and closer, the thrice-married singer is wondering if, at her age, “lightning can strike” again in her love life, a pal said, but another says she will never put romance before family.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

This is Us season five finale plot twist leaves viewers in shock

This is Us fans were shocked when a major plot twist revealed that a wedding, which was believed to be Kevin and Madison tying the knot, was actually revealed to be part of a time jump where it is actually Kate and her boss Philip who are getting wed - meaning that at some point, Kate and Toby will break up.
TV ShowsPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

New show inspired by Rush coming to KTRH

Beginning Mon., June 21, the new "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," will fill the time slot currently held by "The Rush Limbaugh Show" on NewsRadio 740 KTRH. The three-hour talk show will be heard 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Travis and Sexton will carry on a new form...
Congress & Courtsalaturkanews.com

Democrat Rep. Titus ‘hopeful’ on infrastructure talks with GOP

Rep. Dina Titus, D- Nevada, details what she'd like to see in Biden's infrastructure plan and what she expects from the trillion-dollar plan. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Sean Hannity Wrote Unhinged ‘Swamp Creature’ Ad for Trump Campaign, Says Report

During last year’s election campaign, a wildly over-the-top campaign spot for Donald Trump aired only once—during Sean Hannity’s Fox News show—and this could help explain the reason why. A new book from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender claims that the Fox News host actually helped write the ad’s script. The spot described Biden as a “47-year swamp creature” who had “accomplished nothing” during his long career. According to Bender, the ad became a running joke among Trump staffers, and they aired it for one time only on Hannity’s show to keep the host and Trump happy. “Inside the campaign, the spot was mocked mercilessly—mostly because of the dramatic, over-the-top language and a message that seemed to value quantity over quality,” wrote the Journal reporter in an extract published by Punchbowl. Hannity denied being involved in writing the spot, telling Bender: “Anybody who said that is full of shit.” The ad reportedly cost some $1.5 million to make and broadcast.
Festivalthedispatch.com

In Lieu of The Morning Dispatch ...

Happy Monday, and Happy Memorial Day. We hope it’s a restful and peaceful one, and that you’ll take time today to remember our fellow Americans who lost their lives in service of our beloved country. Your Morning Dispatchers are off today, but we have two offerings on the site this morning to mark the occasion: James Garfield’s 1868 speech at Arlington National Cemetery and Chris’s Stirewalt’s Monday column, “A Tribute to the Dead, A Reminder to the Living.”
U.S. Politicsalaturkanews.com

Kamala Harris does ‘damage control’ after fallout from Memorial Day tweet

Fox News contributor Sean Duff calls the Vice President 'self centered' for posting a selfie and calling Memorial Day a 'long weekend.' #FoxNews Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service...
U.S. Politicsalaturkanews.com

Biden’s Memorial Day tribute gets political: ‘Democracy itself is in peril’

Steve Hayes, Mollie Hemingway and Harold Ford Jr. join 'Special Report' to discuss the president's Memorial Day address at Arlington Cemetery. #FoxNews Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering...
Militaryalaturkanews.com

Army vet reacts to Kamala Harris taking heat for Memorial Day tweet

Vice President Harris is facing backlash for Memorial Day tweet. Turning Point USA contributor Graham Allen reacts on ‘Fox and Friends First.’ #FoxNews Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/. FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service...
Religionalaturkanews.com

Hilton: Far-left, big corporations have made ‘wokeism’ the ‘new religion’

'The Next Revolution' host breaks down how far-left policies have failed to enact positive change in the U.S. #FoxNews #TheNextRevolution Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news...
TV & VideosFox News

Joe Concha: It's a mess at CNN right now

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Politicsarcamax.com

Late Night Funny #1

Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia mangled “The Star-Spangled Banner” during a Fox News interview this week. Kemp, who was on the network to discuss vaccine passports, told the Fox News host Lawrence Jones, “It is America, the land of the home and freedom reigns.”. I got to say, props to...
Electionscapitalhillnews.com

WATCH Greg Gutfeld go SCORCHED EARTH on Joe Biden LIVE on the Air

The following story is brought to you courtesy of The Next News Network. Click the link to visit their page and see more stories. Virginia Kruta from The Daily Caller reports, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Thursday that Joe Biden’s strategy in the White House was no different than his policy on the campaign trail — and it centered on a lack of transparency.