Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

“Manny Pacquiao on a different level, a different animal to Errol Spence”

By World Boxing News
worldboxingnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManny Pacquiao will defeat Errol Spence on August 21 due to his super punches, speed, and power in their massive welterweight collision. Those views were shared by a man very close to the Filipino Senator. It was one of his coaches, Justin Fortune. The outspoken Australian works closely with Freddie...

www.worldboxingnews.net
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Pacquiao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Animal#Combat#Filipino#Australian#Title Pacquiao#Mgm Grand Garden Arena#Wbn#Tiktok#Facebook#Wba Chiefs#Wild Card#Training#Los Angeles#Esnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportstwinspires.com

The most shocking knockouts in boxing history

There are few things in sports more electrifying than a knockout, especially when it's delivered by a massive underdog. We've examined dozens of title fights and watched hundreds of hours of footage to find the five most shocking knockouts in boxing history. Each one of these devastating blows changed the course of history for the fighters involved.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Saunders, Fury-Joshua, Ruiz-Arreola, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Roman "Choocolatito" Gonzalez, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola, and more. I noticed you missed Chocolatito off your list of current fighters with a locked in...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao to reveal retirement plan despite 2022 doping enrolment

Manny Pacquiao will reveal his retirement plan shortly after confirming his next contest is on the way to being approved. Until now, Pacquiao’s future has been under a cloud due to the ongoing pandemic. Without Covid-19, Pacquiao certainly wouldn’t have lost two years of his career at such a delicate stage.
Combat SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Manny Pacquiao expected to announce plans for retirement

Manny Pacquiao is expected to announce his retirement plans in the near future. Pacquiao has been training since at least February for an impending fight this year. No fight has been scheduled yet despite plenty of rumors. But the latest talk is that when Pacquiao’s next fight is announced, he will also talk about his planned retirement.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

New Pacquiao Fight Not Much Easier Than Previously Mentioned One

Manny Pacquiao is currently in the final phase of what has been an enjoyable boxing career over the years. His fight style in the ring quite unique. Between his speed of hands and feet, movement, angles, combinations, heart and stamina, Pacquiao has given fans a lot over the years. Often...
Las Vegas, NVgmanetwork.com

Pacquiao confirms fight with Spence in Las Vegas on Aug. 21

Boxing champ and incumbent Senator Manny Pacquiao on Saturday confirmed he will go up against American boxer Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21 this year. On his Instagram account, Pacquiao shared a poster of the upcoming fight. The 42-year-old eight-division world champion Pacman last fought on...
Lawboxingtalk.com

Jaron Ennis settles lawsuit with former promoter

Welterweight contender Jaron Ennis has settled his lawsuit with promoter Chris Middendorf, a move that provides the welterweight contender with financial certainty just as he is reaching the world championship level of his promising career. The settlement announcement came on the same day a trial was set to get underway in Iowa. Ennis fights in a 147-pound division that is chock full of talent but unfortunately none of the best boxers in that division are currently fighting each other. The following message was posted on the Court's docket today: "The Court was advised by counsel that this case has settled. Closing documents (i.e., a stipulated dismissal signed by counsel for both parties) shall be filed by June 17, 2021. If no closing documents are filed, pursuant to Local Rule 41.c the Court may order dismissal of this action without further notice. Within 60 days of a dismissal order, either party may petition to have the case reinstated after showing good cause as to why settlement was not in fact consummated. Trial set for May 17, 2021, is canceled."
Combat Sportsboxingtalk.com

Spence-Pacquiao booked for Aug. 21st

Fox Sports anounced that multi-division champion Manny Pacquiao and unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. are set to fight each other on August 21st in Las Vegas. The legendary Pacquiao has not fought since 2019 when he beat an undefeated Keith Thurman by split-decision to become the WBA welterweight champion. Pacquiao, a senator in the Philippines, has not fought since, and was stripped by the WBA for inactivty. Now Pacquiao, age 42, will face another undefeated champ in Spence this August. Spence holds the IBF and WBC belts, having last defended against Danny Garcia in December. Spence is 31 years old.
Combat SportsCBS Sports

Manny Pacquiao next fight: Filipino legend announces matchup with unified champ Errol Spence Jr. in August

A shock went through the boxing world on Friday afternoon when Manny Pacquiao dropped a fight poster on Twitter to serve as an announcement for an Aug. 21 clash with Errol Spence Jr. Premier Boxing Champions, the pair of fighter's promoter, confirmed the news shortly after. The announcement came seemingly out of nowhere with all previous rumors suggesting a summer date between Spence, arguably the sport's top pound-for-pound fighter, and Yordenis Ugas.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Saunders Aftermath, Canelo-Plant, Thurman

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Canelo's Alvarez's recent stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders, the debate of Saunders' not coming out for round nine, Canelo's potential unification with IBF world champion Caleb Plant, the future of Keith Thurman, and much more. Hello Breadman,
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

The reason Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao didn’t happen for years

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao smashed all records when it finally took place in 2015, but many suggest it was far too late. The consensus among some is that Mayweather and Pacquiao should have fought between 2008-2010 when their powers heightened. Pacquiao was demolishing 154-pounders at that time. However, Mayweather...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Manny Pacquiao could be reinstated as WBA 147-lb champion

By Chris Williams: Manny Pacquiao is expected to be reinstated as the WBA welterweight champion shortly by the World Boxing Association before his August 21st fight against IBF/WBC 147-lb champion Errol Spence Jr. In an interview this week, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza said that his championship committee is reviewing the...