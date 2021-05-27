Cancel
Video Games

I'm in love with this Nintendo GameCube PC

By Katharine Castle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis tiny custom build has a GTX 1650 GPU and a 2TB SSD inside it. Of all the Nintendo consoles I've owned over the years, the one I love the most has to be the GameCube. Its little cubic lunchbox design is just so gosh darn cute, and the handle - oh, the handle! - is a touch of genius, even if it's completely superfluous and has never been used by a single human being. Now, one industrious Reddit user has turned their old peach-coloured GameCube into a tiny, portable PC, and goodness, I am in love.

