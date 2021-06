I am officially rested and recharged, and back with some more Hoddles. Shall we?. Since the Expectation-Embarrassment Index takes all competitions into consideration, it made sense to delay this season’s final edition to this week after three teams played European finals. It worked out for one and didn’t for the other two, but there’s no need to get into that. Again, the Index is a measurement of recent form and so this edition is very clearly about who finished the season nicely.