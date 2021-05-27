Cancel
West Union, OH

WU”s Mason signs with Thomas More soccer

People's Defender
People's Defender
 12 days ago
In a recent ceremony at West Union High School, Lady Dragons’ senior Alexis Mason signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Thomas More University. Pictured at the ceremony: Front row, from left, Vicky Mason (mother), Alexis Mason, Joshua Mason (father); Back row, from left, Nick Biggs (WUHS Assistant Soccer Coach), Jaylynn Mason (sister), and Kevin Hunter (WUHS Head Soccer Coach). (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In a recent signing ceremony held at West Union High School, Lady Dragons; senior soccer player Alexis mason inked her letter of intent to become a member of the women’s soccer program at Thomas More University, located in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

“I applied there an done of the soccer coaches reached out to me,” said Mason at the signing ceremony. “I went down and worked out for them and met the players and all that.I looked at other schools but I really liked, how small it was. the Thomas More campus, how small it was.”

“from West Union, I will always remember all our teams, my teammates, and all my coaches.”

“Alexis is a feisty and fiery player and I think she will have the speed and skills she needs to play at the next level,” said West Union girls head soccer coach Kevin Hunter. “She will definitely have the tenacity and grit. When you go to college, you have to be feisty and I think that was both a strength and weakness for her in high school. Hopefully she will get her education and get some playing time.”

The Thomas More Saints are an NAIA squad, competing in the Mid-south Conference. The women’s soccer team finished 4-10 in the shortened 2020-21 season.

While at Thomas More, Mason plans to study Psychology.

