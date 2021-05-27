Cancel
Presidential Election

Congressional Republicans are privately dreading Trump's return to the campaign trail

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
"They'll never say it publicly," Politico reports in Thursday morning's Playbook. "But Republicans in Washington are dreading Donald Trump's return to the stump, predicting his rallies will cause a major headache for the party as it mounts a bid to take back Congress in 2022." Congressional Republicans are privately relieved Twitter and Facebook banned Trump, Politico says, but the resumption of his rallies in June likely means he just gets a new platform to "spout conspiracy theories about the election and air his grievances," denying the party a chance to move on and attack President Biden's agenda.

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

