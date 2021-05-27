Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

The week in bankruptcies: CRC Investments LLC and Loye Grading & Tree Service Inc.

Posted by 
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Greensboro area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date through May 21, 2021, the court recorded 11 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 38 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

www.bizjournals.com
Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Tryon, NC
City
Reidsville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Crc#Grading#Chapter 11 Bankruptcy#Bankruptcy Protection#Filing For Bankruptcy#Bankruptcy Court#Liquidation#Crc Investments Llc#Automated Insights#Debt#Creditor Claims#Public Records#Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
Triad Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - May 21, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Guilford County, NCPosted by
Triad Business Journal

Top of the List: Largest Triad Employers

This week, Triad Business Journal features the region's largest employers, ranked by number of full-time Triad employees. The full List is available to subscribers only. Don't subscribe? Sign up today. In addition to the weekly print edition, our subscribers can view the entire List online. Are you on The List?...
Greensboro, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Hos­pi­tality industry searching for new talent

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job growth slowed in April. From hospitality to manufacturing, several industries are racing to add enough jobs to welcome people back to work, but numbers for April fell shorter than experts anticipated. Employers...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Greensboro News Flash

Work remotely in Greensboro — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Inbound Sales Representatives - Remote; 2. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in North Carolina; 3. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 4. Remote Appointment Setter; 5. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 6. Remote Call Center Representative; 7. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 8. Client Service Representative ( Virtual Interview - Work from Home); 9. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 10. Customer Service Associate;
High Point, NCPosted by
Triad Business Journal

Best Places to Work 2021: Total Quality Logistics

Business address: 4135 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway #101, High Point 27265. What does your company do or make? Provides freight transportation services for businesses throughout North America. Year founded: 1997. Number of Triad employees: 30. Number of total employees: 5,000. Why do your employees consider your organization a Best Place to...