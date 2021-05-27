Unilever eyes plant-based product development with Enough partnership
Consumer-goods heavyweight Unilever is aiming to develop more plant-based protein products after signing a partnership agreement with Enough, a UK food-tech firm. Formerly known as 3F Bio, Enough, based in Glasgow, Scotland, produces the Abunda myco-protein using a zero-waste fermentation process where natural fungi are fed with renewable feedstock, such as wheat and corn. Abunda is described as a "complete food ingredient containing all essential amino acids, as well as being high in dietary fibre".www.just-food.com