Unilever eyes plant-based product development with Enough partnership

By Andy Coyne
just-food.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer-goods heavyweight Unilever is aiming to develop more plant-based protein products after signing a partnership agreement with Enough, a UK food-tech firm. Formerly known as 3F Bio, Enough, based in Glasgow, Scotland, produces the Abunda myco-protein using a zero-waste fermentation process where natural fungi are fed with renewable feedstock, such as wheat and corn. Abunda is described as a "complete food ingredient containing all essential amino acids, as well as being high in dietary fibre".

www.just-food.com
