Unilever eyes plant-based product development with Enough partnership

Plant-based meat is everywhere and is currently the daring of the food industry. Along with all the hype have come misinformation, accusations, and downright lies. The two biggest of these are that plant-based meats are healthier and are better for the environment. In both cases the facts don’t support those claims. At the same time, the one plant-based farm product that can prove it is better for human health and better for the environment is criticized by the same crowd that supports plant-based meat.