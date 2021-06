Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).