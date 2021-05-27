Cancel
Wake County, NC

Wake wants school cops to use the ‘minimum amount of force’ needed on students

By T. Keung Hui
Raleigh News & Observer
 5 days ago

Wake County school leaders want to put in new rules to limit when school resource officers get involved and how much force they should use on students. The Wake County school board has proposed multiple changes to the memorandum of understanding that governs how law enforcement agencies provide school resource officers. The changes represent Wake’s efforts to balance the concerns of those who feel police need to be on campus with those who feel officers create a hostile environment for students of color.

www.newsobserver.com
