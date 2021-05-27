Cancel
7-Year-Old Raped, Strangled To Death By Neighbor After Luring Her To Nearby Field

By Suman Varandani
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a shocking incident, a 7-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death by her neighbor. Police arrested the accused Wednesady. On Monday, the accused, identified as 22-year-old Anand, approached the girl when her parents were not at home. He took her to a nearby field and raped the girl. Police said the girl's body was found dumped in a pit in a village in the northern Indian state of Haryana. The identity of the girl was not revealed.

