Baltimore Orioles: 3 Positives During This Losing Streak

As the Baltimore Orioles continue to struggle through this nine-game losing streak, we look at three positives the team can build on. With Wednesday’s defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Twins, the Baltimore Orioles have allowed their losing streak to get to nine games. This is a rough stretch for an O’s team that has lost nine straight and has not won a series since the first week of May. Even with all of the defeats, we can still find positives that the 2021 Baltimore Orioles give us.