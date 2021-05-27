Cancel
Do You Warn Other Drivers When You See A Police Officer?

 5 days ago
Some drivers do the quick flash of the headlights to warn others, do you?. If you spend anytime driving on any of the highways across the Hudson Valley, at one time or another you may have noticed another driver going the opposite way of you flashing their headlights at you. If you have no idea why someone would do that while driving, its their way of warning you and others like you that there is a police officer checking speed coming up on your side of the road.

New York City, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Do You Really Need to Stop at Yellow Lights in the Hudson Valley?

You've probably wondered if you really need to stop your car when the light turns yellow. Well, the answer may surprise you. Throughout most of the country, the rule is pretty clear; if the light turns yellow you have to slow down and stop before it turns red. However, here in the Hudson Valley, some people claim that as long as they beat the red they can't get a ticket. So, who's to believe?
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Man Accused of Raping Child Multiple Times in Hudson Valley

A man from the Lower Hudson Valley is accused of raping a child in the Mid-Hudson Valley. On Friday, New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks in conjunction with the Putnam County Child Advocacy Center announced the arrest of 36-year-old Fabian Huiracocha Barbech of Yonkers. The Yonkers resident was charged with two counts of rape in the second degree, a class D felony.
Saugerties, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Police in Hudson Valley Save Suicidal Woman’s Life

A police officer rushed to grab a woman who said she was going to jump off a tall building and sprinted towards the edge of the building. On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a distraught woman on the roof of the old Flannigan Cleaners Building on Main Street in the Village of Saugerties.
Ellenville, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

True Crime Podcast Follows Story of Missing Ellenville Woman

I came across a True Crime podcast recently that revisits the case of a missing Ellenville woman back in 2010. The podcast is called LISK or Long Island Serial Killer, hosted by Chris Mass. Mass talks to several witness, police officers and family members of several missing women in the Long Island area. The bodies of those women are found and end up becoming known as "The Gilgo Four." These women would have never been found if police weren't looking for another missing woman named Shannan Gilbert.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Armed and Dangerous Out-of-State’ Criminals Are in Hudson Valley

Police need help finding criminals from an "out-of-state crime ring" who are believed to be "armed and dangerous" and in the Hudson Valley. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into several larcenies from vehicles as well as thefts of actual vehicles themselves. Most of the crimes have occurred in the eastern parts of Dutchess County, primarily in Dover.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Ahoy! Man Attempts to Steal Luxury Yacht And Set Sail On the Hudson

Batten down the hatches! A bizarre incident unfolded Wednesday morning when police say a man jumped aboard the Atlantica charter yacht and attempted to set sail to the high seas. Well, by "high seas" we assume he was going to take it up the Hudson. A worker said the disheveled and distraught man shoved him aside and jumped aboard the 145-foot vessel, that was docked at the Chelsea Piers. But when the intruder locked himself inside the 3-deck luxury yacht, that's when the witness said the unthinkable happened,
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.