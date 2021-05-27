Throwback Thursday

View more in
Maysville, KY
Ledger-Independent
243
Followers
532
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT
Ledger-Independenthttps://www.maysville-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
MLB|Posted byLedger-Independent
Campbell County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
10th Region baseball tourney starts Saturday at Scott
After clearing up some confusion, the 10th Region baseball tournament draw was held on Wednesday at Harrison County. Originally sup
Mason County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Lady Royals still queens of diamond in 39th
The 39th District still runs through Mason County on the softball diamond. It was supposed to be the changing of the guard as Brack
Mason County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Royals all business in district title win
AUGUSTA — When the third out came in the seventh inning to seal Mason County’s fifth straight 39th District championship with a 9-
Mason County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Lady Royals Area 7 champs in region tune-up
In what was pretty much a preview of the Class AA, Region 6 track and field meet set to take place Thursday, Mason County’s girls gave a
Fleming County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Panthers win one for Buddy
FLEMINGSBURG —Even before their 61st District semifinal win or go home game with Bath County, Fleming County knew Buddy Morgan was there
Mason County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Schumacher, Darnell named to Tom Leach All-Resilient Team
An inspiring collection of 15 young men and women from across the commonwealth of Kentucky make up the 2021 edition of the tomleachky.com All-
Mason County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Williams ready for next opportunity
It was quite the season for Darren Williams at Eastern Kentucky University. What started as a solid outing on the mound against nat
Maysville, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Weddle’s new book, “Talking Sports and More” available
With 41 years of experience, one could only imagine the stories Danny Weddle can tell with his time behind the mic. Well, now you&r
Posted byLedger-Independent
Morgan succumbs to injuries from auto accident
Fleming County student-athlete Buddy Morgan died Friday morning from injuries too much to overcome in a May 15 automobile accident.
Georgetown, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Lady G-Men’s season ends in regional semifinals
DAYTON, OHIO — On May 25, 2016, the Georgetown High School softball team saw a strong postseason run come to an end at the hands of the
Lexington, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Cats to face familiar foe in NCAA Super Regionals
LEXINGTON — Kentucky will face a familiar foe when it makes its eighth appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals Friday-Sunday.
Mason County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Porter’s dash gets Royals a win over GRC
No matter the circumstance, Eli Porter is always thinking green light. So when a pitch hit the dirt in the ninth inning against Geo
Mason County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
39th District baseball tournament set for Saturday
With Mason County’s 3-1 victory over Bracken County Monday night in Maysville, it finally gave us the matchups for the 39th District bas
Alabama State|Posted byLedger-Independent
Fouts enjoying stellar career at Alabama
LEXINGTON — Alabama has always been known for its stellar pitching and a former in-state standout has carried on the tradition the past
Baseball|Posted byLedger-Independent
Baseball and softball state tourney draws Thursday
The pairings for the 2021 KHSAA State Baseball and KHSAA State Softball Tournaments will be revealed Thursday at 1 p.m. as the Draw Show will
Mason County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Kalb and Campbell headed to state
ALEXANDRIA — While one step is out of the way, Mason County’s Evan Kalb and Nate Campbell came into the 10th Region tennis tournam
Campbell County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
State tourney tickets punched at region tennis tourney Friday
The first round is complete. Friday marks a big day at the 10th Region tennis tourney at Campbell County, win two more matches and
Mason County, KY|Posted byLedger-Independent
Lady Royals use big second inning to top Robertson
A big second inning woke Mason County up on Thursday in a 13-3, five inning run-rule win over Robertson County on the softball diamond.