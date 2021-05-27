Azerbaijan Takes 6 Armenian Servicemen Prisoner In Nagorno-Karabakh
On May 27th, 6 Armenian soldiers were arrested and taken prisoner by Azerbaijani troops in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Kalbajar province. Both sides blame the other for the situation. Armenia claimed that Azerbaijan encroached on its territory, and it has been doing so since May 12th. The Armenian soldiers were conducting repair work on a base in a border region, and the Azerbaijani troops surrounded them and took them captive.southfront.org