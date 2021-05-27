Cancel
Military

Azerbaijan Takes 6 Armenian Servicemen Prisoner In Nagorno-Karabakh

By Editor's choice
southfront.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 27th, 6 Armenian soldiers were arrested and taken prisoner by Azerbaijani troops in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Kalbajar province. Both sides blame the other for the situation. Armenia claimed that Azerbaijan encroached on its territory, and it has been doing so since May 12th. The Armenian soldiers were conducting repair work on a base in a border region, and the Azerbaijani troops surrounded them and took them captive.

southfront.org
Detention of Armenian Soldiers

Washington, DC - The United States is concerned by recent developments along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the detention of several Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces. We call on both sides to urgently and peacefully resolve this incident. We also continue to call on Azerbaijan to release immediately all prisoners of war and other detainees, and we remind Azerbaijan of its obligations under international humanitarian law to treat all detainees humanely.
Azerbaijan denies firing at Armenian positions

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Azerbaijan’s defence ministry on Tuesday denied accusations by Armenia that it had fired across the border at Armenian positions. Armenia’s defence ministry said earlier that an Armenian soldier had been killed during a shootout with Azeri forces on its eastern border with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said...
Armenia close to new agreement with Azerbaijan

Armenia is set to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan that could address many of the current disputes between the two sides, but amid collapsing trust in the government many Armenians are demanding that the terms of the deal be made public. On May 20, Armenia’s acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan...
Lebanese-Armenian POW Begins Trial in Azerbaijan

Prisoner of war and Lebanese-Armenian Vicken Euljekjian began his trial in Azerbaijan on May 16. Azerbaijan announced his charges just days after two Syrian mercenaries were convicted in Yerevan on terrorism charges for acting as mercenaries on behalf of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh War. Euljekjian faces charges for participation...
#NAGORNO-KARABAKH WAR

On May 27th, 6 Armenian soldiers were arrested and taken prisoner by Azerbaijani troops in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Kalbajar province. Both sides…. The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Armenian army near the village of Verin Shorzha in…. #NAGORNO-KARABAKH WAR 19 - 15.05.2021. Armenia has requested military support...
Reuters

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of overnight shooting

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan said on Friday that one of its soldiers had been wounded when Azeri positions came under fire overnight from Armenian forces, accusations that Armenia denied. In a statement, the Azeri defence ministry said Armenian forces had fired from several directions at its positions in Nakhchivan, an...
Nagorno-Karabakh Is Moscow’s Latest Frozen Conflict

Dadivank, a beautiful Armenian monastery in the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, could be the world’s most fortified church: Its ancient ramparts bristle with sandbags and gun emplacements, and cloisters have been turned into an army barracks. Just six months ago, Armenian pilgrims could worship here freely and in peace. Now, the only way to visit is with a Russian army escort that leaves twice a month from Stepanakert, the regional capital of what remains of the self-declared Republic of Artsakh, an Armenian breakaway region that controls just over two-thirds of Nagorno-Karabakh. The fate of this 12th-century monastery has become a flash point for the conflict over Armenian cultural heritage in land recently retaken by Azerbaijan.
Yerevan Takes Azerbaijan’s Invasion Attempt Directly to CSTO

The incursion by Azerbaijan into Armenia’s sovereign territory is a direct threat to the security of the region, as well as to CSTO members states, said Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazyan on Wednesday while addressing the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s council of foreign ministers underway in Dushanbe, Tajikstan. After Azerbaijani...
Reuters

Azerbaijan captures six Armenian soldiers in border dispute

Azerbaijan captured six Armenian servicemen in the early hours of Thursday morning, the defence ministries of both countries said, the latest twist in a simmering border dispute. The Azeri defence ministry accused the Armenian soldiers of trying to cross into Azeri territory. Armenia's defence ministry said its soldiers had been...
The Conversation UK

Nagorno-Karabakh: in the aftermath of war, Armenia faces an unpalatable choice

More than six months have passed since the “second Karabakh war”, as it is now called, came to an abrupt end last year with Armenia all but defeated. The ceasefire hastily signed on November 9 – after Azerbaijan took the historically significant fortress town of Shushi/Shusha in the mostly Armenian-inhabited enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh – may have brought active hostilities to an end, but left many questions unanswered.
Opposition mounts to Armenian border negotiations

Fear over territorial concessions has resulted in mounting opposition to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's efforts to begin negotiating over the border with Azerbaijan, resistance that now includes the country's liberal civil society sector and even its own Foreign Ministry. This new stage in Armenia's political crisis was prompted by news...
Azerbaijan to celebrate 103rd Republic Day

On May 28, Azerbaijani people solemnly celebrate the National Holiday – The Republic Day. 103 years ago, on May 28, 1918, the first democratic republic in the Muslim East was proclaimed in Azerbaijan. Although short-lived, it achieved a huge progress in many spheres, including economic, political and democratic reforms. The...
Party lists for Armenian elections offer some surprises

Political parties running in Armenia’s upcoming elections have released their lists of candidates, and nearly every major force caused some consternation with their representatives. Gathering most attention was the list for Civil Contract, the party led by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which polls show leading the race in the...
Azerbaijan Says It Forced Around 40 Armenian Troops to Retreat After Border Incursion

BAKU (Reuters) -Azerbaijan's defence ministry on Wednesday said around 40 Armenian military personnel had crossed into Azeri territory on Tuesday evening and were forced to retreat, allegations denied by the Armenian side. Both countries accused each other last month of sending troops across the border in separate incidents, highlighting the...
Azerbaijan Launches Restoration of Aghdam Destroyed by Armenians

President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stones of the new museums in Aghdam, Azerbaijan, May 28, 2021. / President.Az. The reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated Karabakh region is gaining pace with new socio-economic and infrastructure projects launched in the war-torn district of Aghdam. On May 28, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev visited Aghdam...
Armenian top diplomats resign

Armenia’s foreign minister and other senior diplomats have resigned amid a festering dispute over how to resolve a border crisis with Azerbaijan. Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan announced his resignation on May 27. Four days later, he said goodbye to MFA staff with a cryptic statement that alluded to his unwillingness to carry out “ideas or initiatives that go against our statehood and national interests.” The same day, his deputy Gagik Ghalachyan and spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan also announced that they were leaving.