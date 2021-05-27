Cancel
Wolf says he's comfortable with lifting Pennsylvania's Covid-19 restrictions Monday

By Paul J. Gough
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania remains on track to lift all of its Covid-19 mitigation measures, except for masking, as expected on Memorial Day. Gov. Tom Wolf said he was comfortable with the May 31 date during a news conference Wednesday in Lancaster County despite rumors that it could be moved up by a few days to include more of the Memorial Day weekend. Wolf didn’t comment on that specifically, but he said the bipartisan joint Covid-19 vaccine task had selected Memorial Day.

www.bizjournals.com
