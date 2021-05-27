Cancel
City Center Partnership Calls for Art Proposals through INFUSE: Artists on Main Street

By Ashley Hanley
kxlp941.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City Center Partnership is excited to launch a request for proposals from artists, creatives, and organizations for Phase III INFUSE projects in the City Center to be completed by December 31, 2021. INFUSE is part of a larger initiative called Artists on Main Street, a partnership between Minnesota Main Street and Springboard for the Arts, with support from the Bush Foundation. The larger initiative explores the intersection of arts and culture, downtown revitalization, and historic preservation in Minnesota Main Street communities. Mankato was one of three pilot communities for the initiative and received funding for the first three years. The program now stands on its own within the City Center Partnership while considered a model for other communities to follow.

