Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Franz Kafka: Manuscripts, drawings and personal letters go online

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collection of documents by the acclaimed Czech author Franz Kafka is now publicly available online, following intensive restoration, cataloguing and digitisation. The digitised collection includes three draft versions of Kafka's story Wedding Preparations in the Country, a notebook in which he practiced Hebrew, and hundreds of personal letters, sketches and travel journals.

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franz Kafka
Person
Max Brod
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manuscripts#Court Papers#Legal Papers#History#20th Century#Czech#Jewish#British#Trial#Supreme Court#Kafka Fans#Personal Letters#Sketches#Collection#Writers#Travel Journals#Hebrew#Grotesque Caricatures#Bank Vaults#Legal Proceedings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

A Summary and Analysis of Franz Kafka’s ‘The Metamorphosis’

‘The Metamorphosis’ is a short story (sometimes classed as a novella) by the Czech-born German-language author Franz Kafka (1883-1924). It is his best-known shorter work, published in German in 1915, with the first English translation appearing in 1933. ‘The Metamorphosis’ has attracted numerous interpretations, so it might be worth probing this fascinating story more closely.
Middle Eastinfodocket.com

National Library of Israel’s Franz Kafka Collection Now Online

The National Library of Israel announced on Wednesday that it has published its entire Franz Kafka collection online, according to a press release. The collection includes a diverse array of literature and art comprised of manuscripts, notebooks, travel journals, personal letters and drawings. The process of publishing the works online took years, as it required intense restoration, conservation and digitization efforts.
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Ben Okri Reads Franz Kafka

Ben Okri joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Rescue Will Begin in Its Own Time,” four short fiction pieces by Franz Kafka, translated from the German by Michael Hofmann, which were published in The New Yorker in June of 2020. Okri is the author of two dozen books of fiction, poetry, and nonfiction, including the novels “The Famished Road,” which won the Booker Prize in 1991, and “The Freedom Artist,” which was published in 2019.
U.S. PoliticsMissoulian

Online-only letter to the editor: Ignorance due to irresponsible choices?

This week U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likened COVID-19 masks and vaccinations to the Nazi Holocaust against the Jews. The Nazis didn’t only slaughter Jews but many others. From the Holocaust Museum, some estimated numbers: 6 million Jews, 6 million Soviet citizens, 1.8 million Polish citizens, 312,000 Serbian citizens, 250,000 with disabilities, 370,000 gypsies, 1,900 Jehovah's Witnesses and thousands of homosexuals. A mask, really?
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Judge these books: The Secret Barrister on the best books about law

No lawyer has a comprehensive knowledge of the labyrinthine law of our land, so quite how a member of the public is expected to understand all of the rules that bind us has long been a mystery to me. Nevertheless, even if the precise letter of the law will always be held captive by the legal profession, there are a number of fantastic books to help the general reader discern the law’s spirit.
Books & Literaturemilwaukeesun.com

French publisher releases new Mein Kampf edition to confront Nazism

French publisher Fayard releases a new translation of Mein Kampf on Wednesday after years of delay due to the controversy over publishing Adolf Hitler's racist, anti-Semitic screed. But historians behind the project say it will perform a valuable service in elucidating - and thereby disarming - the Nazis' ideology for French readers.
Books & Literaturetheboar.org

‘The History Makers’: why Random House’s decision to pull Richard Cohen book is historic in itself

US publisher Random House has reportedly decided not to publish The History Makers by British author Richard Cohen after he failed to include enough Black historians, academics, and writers. While still set to be published in the UK, the current fate of the book abroad is uncertain; Cohen and Kathy Robbins, his wife and top US literary agent, are currently searching for another publisher.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Week

6 book recommendations from B. Catling

Brian Catling, who writes as B. Catling, is a poet, performance artist, and author of The Vorrh trilogy, a fantasy series set in and near an unchartable forest. The British writer's new novel, Hollow, follows a band of mercenaries across 16th-century Europe. The Third Policeman by Flann O'Brien (1967). Hilarious,...
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

2021 Orwell Prize for Political Fiction Shortlist

The shortlist for the 2021 Orwell Prize for Political Fiction, given by The Orwell Foundation to novels and short story collections published in the UK which explore major political and social themes through a fictional lens, includes two titles of genre interest. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam (Bloomsbury) The...
Healthmymodernmet.com

Herbals: Elegant Illustrated Manuscripts That Once Dominated Medicine

If you were sick in medieval times, how would you be treated? Likely with a “physick,” tonic, or salve. These medicines would often be prepared by local apothecaries, wise women, or savvy housewives. They were based on herbs and other ingredients, some of which may seem quite strange to those used to modern medicine. To cure a headache, you might try a concoction including bishopwort and garlic. Magic or superstitious talismans were thought to aid healing—as could pious prayer.
Behind Viral Videosopenculture.com

Art Historian Provides Hilarious & Surprisingly Efficient Art History Lessons on TikTok

@_theiconoclassIf youse come at me again for my Australian pronunciation I swear 😂 #arthistory #arthistorytiktok #baroque♬ original sound – AyseDeniz. Art Historian Mary McGillivray believes art appreciation is an acquired skill. Her TikTok project, The Iconoclass, is bringing those lacking formal art history education up to speed. The 25-year-old Australian’s...
Books & LiteratureForward

Why do we keep turning Holocaust survivor stories into self-help books?

On a recent segment of “The Today Show,” a cadre of well-coiffed hosts discussed the life of Eddie Jaku, a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor and the author of “The Happiest Man on Earth,” a memoir about his imprisonment in Auschwitz. Grainy photos of concentration camp prisoners alternated with clips from an interview with Jaku and videos of him reading some of the most stirring lines from his book: “Through all my years I have learned this life can be beautiful, if you make it beautiful.”
WorldInternational Business Times

Searching For Gertrude Bell, Colonial 'Mother' Of Modern Iraq

For someone credited with being an architect of the nation, the grave of British archaeologist, writer, diplomat and spy Gertrude Bell in the Iraqi capital Baghdad is hard to find. Down an alley in the heart of the capital, through a heavy locked gate into the Protestant cemetery, and then...
CiceroAeon Magazine

What Renaissance?

Renaissance philosophy started in the mid-14th century and saw the flowering of humanism, the rejection of scholasticism and Aristotelianism, the renewal of interest in the ancients, and created the prerequisites for modern philosophy and science. At least, this is the conventional story. But, in fact, there was no Renaissance. It is an invention by historians, a fiction made in order to tell a story – a compelling story about the development of philosophy, but nevertheless a story. In fact, all periodisation is ‘mere’ interpretation. This view is called historiographical nihilism.
Museumse-flux.com

MUSEUM MMK FÜR MODERNE KUNST

To occupy the venues of art history and introduce new imagery to them is one of art’s raisons d’être. An image is always an expression of a specific perspective, way of thinking, and present. In her work The Giverny Suite (2019), Ja'Tovia Gary shows the extent to which not only images, but also how we see them, are subject to ideological influences. In the iconic landscapes of Claude Monet, Gary stages the collision between idyll and imperialism. Against the background of this total construction of nature, the Black female body appears to be protected by the usual exoticizing gaze. Yet in view of the blatantly asymmetrical power structure, the figure of the négresse in the film adopts a transgressive position. In interviews conducted on the streets of Harlem, the omnipresent vulnerability is every bit as palpable as the strong, warm sense of connectedness among Black women and girls.
Books & Literaturethe360mag.com

Bruno Schulz’s Lasting Impact

Bruno Schulz (1892-1942) created a rich symbolic world in his small body of literary work and in his graphic art that left a huge legacy in Polish literature and in Jewish literature outside Poland. His stories contained mainly in two collections, Cinnamon Shops (1934) and The Hourglass Sanatorium (1938), along with a few other stories published separately, critical works, and letters, are a testament to the fecund cultural environment of the East European region of Galicia between the wars. Schulz is a secular Jewish writer whose stories, which we know from the recent discovery of an early work entitled, Undula (1922) seem to come out of the themes in his artwork, but were forged into their mature form as letters to the Yiddish modernist poet Debora Vogel. He wrote them in Polish, was celebrated in Polish avantgarde circles, and the most extensive body of Schulz scholarship is in Polish. His work reflects the influence of German writer Thomas Mann, as well as Franz Kafka and Leopold von Sacher-Masoch (author of Venus in Furs), who were German-language writers of non-German cities of the Austro-Hungarian empire like Schulz Prague and Lemberg (Lviv) respectively. Postwar Jewish writers in a variety of languages such as Philip Roth, Cynthia Ozick, Danilo Ki¡, David Grossman, Jonathan Safran Foer, and Nicole Krauss, have created characters on the model of Schulz’s biography. In the confluence of cultures brought about by modernization and aggressive industrial forces in the Drohobycz-BorysŽaw oil producing region, Schulz’s idea of the writer sifting through the trash tandeta to find and reassemble mutilated fragments of cast-off mythologies or systems of meaning would become a model for generations of writers following the upheaval of the Second World War, post-Communism, and even post-Colonialism.
Germanysuneeldhand.com

Everyone assumes they would be on the side of Anne Frank, but we wouldn’t

History has a habit of constantly repeating itself. We are simply different actors on the same stage. Hopefully we as a species have gotten over the reality of all human civilizations up until about 50 years ago, which were all about an endless cycle of war after war, invasion after invasion, and genocide after genocide.
Visual Arte-flux.com

Bildmuseet

Digital exhibition opening: June 19, 2pm, online conversation between Zineb Sedira and Bildmuseet curator Sofia Johansson. Zineb Sedira’s exhibition Standing Here Wondering Which Way to Go is about culture and resistance, about time, place and identity. Focusing on Algeria’s capital Algiers which, during the 1960s, was a hub for freedom-fighting organisations, Sedira presents the Pan African Festival 1969 as an example of how culture contributed to a unique spirit of solidarity that developed throughout the world.
Books & Literaturenorwegianamerican.com

Bark, a tree tale

The word bark comes from the Old Norse bökr, which means the outer sheath of a tree trunk and its branches. There have been four other forms of the word: barc, barke, barcke, and barque. Yet the modern word bark is most prevalent, as in English and the Scandinavian languages.
Visual Artartsy.net

5 Artists on Our Radar This June

“Artists on Our Radar” is a monthly series produced collaboratively by Artsy’s Editorial and Curatorial teams. Utilizing our art expertise and access to Artsy data, each month, we highlight five artists who have our attention. To make our selections, we’ve determined which artists made an impact this past month through new gallery representation, exhibitions, auctions, art fairs, or fresh works on Artsy.