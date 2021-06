Business intelligence (BI) modernization is a critical step forward to addressing the limitations or legacy data platforms and siloed data, building the environment needed for a data-driven culture. To prepare this environment, you need to prepare data by cleansing, transforming, and consolidating it (through ETL or ELT processes). This merges all of your data (including legacy data assets) into a unified structure to make it ready for consumption in the process of analysis. Take a look at how to modernize your data architecture to support data variety and self-service BI with the power of the Snowflake data warehouse run on the Microsoft Azure platform.