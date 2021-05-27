Cancel
Sacco and Vanzetti’s Trial of the Century Exposed Injustice in 1920s America

By Annika Neklason
Smithonian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor six years, starting in 1921, Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti watched from death row as writers argued for their freedom, politicians debated their case, and radicals held protests and set off bombs in their names. They managed to rally support even from people who initially condemned them. But by May 1927, the pair of leftist ideologues had exhausted their options for an appeal. They had little left ahead of them but the electric chair.

www.smithsonianmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Revolution#American Revolution#Political Protests#The Ku Klux Klan#Black Americans#Catholics#Italians#Congress#New York Times#Boston Globe#University Of Texas#Red Scare#Boston Herald#World War#Injustices#Prejudice#Italian Anarchists#Radicalism#Leftist Ideologues#Radical Political Power
