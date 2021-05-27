Sacco and Vanzetti’s Trial of the Century Exposed Injustice in 1920s America

Raisa Effress ’23 picked up a large cardboard box filled with various props before leading her model through the doors of the Leica Gallery Los Angeles and out into the bright morning light. Setting up her own photography equipment, she expertly adjusted the lens of her camera and directed the model away from the glare of the sun. It was not until she lowered her camera that she became aware of curious side-eyes from her peers, all but one of whom were male.