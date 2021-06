PADUCAH, Ky., June 15, 2021 – Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been selected by Best Companies Group as a 2021 best place to work through its annual awards program. In fulfilling the group’s mission to identify and recognize employers that are leading the way in defining the employee experience of the 21st century, Best Companies this year honored organizations demonstrating excellence by emphasizing a commitment to employee development, strong benefits programs and flexibility during the pandemic. CSI made the list in all four states in which it was up for the award.