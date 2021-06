Bettors are loving a long-shot lefty to defy the odds again at this week's U.S. Open. More bets have been placed on Phil Mickelson to win this week at Torrey Pines than have been placed on any other golfer at multiple U.S. sportsbooks. At Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, Mickelson has attracted nearly twice as many bets as any other golfer, and by the time Thursday's first round tees off, the bookmaker says it's expecting to have a "seven-figure" liability on the 50-1 long shot.