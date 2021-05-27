Cancel
Military

#NAGORNO-KARABAKH WAR

southfront.org
 5 days ago

On May 27th, 6 Armenian soldiers were arrested and taken prisoner by Azerbaijani troops in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Kalbajar province. Both sides…. The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Armenian army near the village of Verin Shorzha in…. #NAGORNO-KARABAKH WAR 19 - 15.05.2021. Armenia has requested military support...

southfront.org
Worldrealcleardefense.com

Karabakh Conflict Takes a Dangerous Turn

In mid-May 2021, the Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan began to take on a dangerous new dimension. In contrast to the last 25 years—when fighting between the two countries mainly took place on territory internationally recognized as Azerbaijan’s (with a notable exception last summer—see EDM, July 14, 2020)—now, there is a real danger that clashes could erupt on both sides of the state border and bring to a bloody end the unsteady ceasefire. In the intense fighting last autumn (September 27–November 9, 2020), Baku succeeded in eliminating the buffer zone Yerevan had established around Karabakh, and today Azerbaijan has forces arrayed along nearly the entire length of the shared border, directly opposite Armenian units. This situation is particularly fraught because this geopolitically important boundary has not been delimited and demarcated by the two countries. Consequently, the danger of misunderstandings and miscalculations that could trigger the resumption of a broader war is serious. Over the last few days, some members of the international community, including Russia, the United States and France, have been actively working to prevent that from happening (RIA Novosti, May 18).
Presidential ElectionBirmingham Star

In Armenian elections, Karabakh is on the ballot

The last time Armenians went to the polls, in 2018, they were voting optimistically. Following Nikol Pashinyan's successful toppling of the old regime via street protests, voters gave him an overwhelming mandate for what promised to be a future of growing prosperity, rule of law and a defeat of corruption, and reducing the country's dependence on Russia.
WorldPosted by
The Conversation UK

Nagorno-Karabakh: in the aftermath of war, Armenia faces an unpalatable choice

More than six months have passed since the “second Karabakh war”, as it is now called, came to an abrupt end last year with Armenia all but defeated. The ceasefire hastily signed on November 9 – after Azerbaijan took the historically significant fortress town of Shushi/Shusha in the mostly Armenian-inhabited enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh – may have brought active hostilities to an end, but left many questions unanswered.
Worldjam-news.net

President Aliyev in Karabakh: "We will live on this land forever"

Ilham Aliyev’s speech in Karabakh, Aghdam region. “Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen its borders. Some pro-Armenian countries make various statements and the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the basis of false data. These are all meaningless words. The main thing is that we are here and will live on this land forever”, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on May 28, during his visit to the Aghdam region which passed under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of the second Karabakh war.
MilitaryWSLS

Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO

MOSCOW – Russia's military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO, the defense minister said Monday. Sergei Shoigu made the announcement at a meeting with top military officials. He pointed to a growing number of flights by U.S. strategic bombers near Russia's borders, deployments of NATO warships and increasingly frequent and major drills by alliance forces.
Militarysouthfront.org

No Calm In Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijani Forces Intercepted Armenian UAV Over Kalbajar Region (Photos)

On May 31, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claimed the interception of the UAV of the Armenian Armed Forces in the Kalbajar border region. “Azerbaijan Army Units using special technical means have detected and landed the “Griphon-12” unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces in the Kalbajar region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border”. – the statement reads.
Worldjam-news.net

Vox-pop: will Azerbaijanis return to their homes in Karabakh?

Return of Azerbaijanis to Karabakh – how will it be? Comments of a displaced person from Aghdam and two Bakuvians. As a result of second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan regained full control of seven regions (aside from the Lachin corridor), as well as the cities of Shusha and Hadrut which had remained under the control of Armenia for the last 30 years.
Worldjam-news.net

Armenian Foreign Minister explains his resignation

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan resigned on May 27, immediately after the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made an official proposal to Azerbaijan to de-escalate the situation on the border. Pashinyan proposed to mutually withdraw troops from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and deploy international observers from Russia or two other countries of the OSCE Minsk Group – the United States and France, to the area.
PoliticsForeign Policy

Nagorno-Karabakh Is Moscow’s Latest Frozen Conflict

Dadivank, a beautiful Armenian monastery in the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, could be the world’s most fortified church: Its ancient ramparts bristle with sandbags and gun emplacements, and cloisters have been turned into an army barracks. Just six months ago, Armenian pilgrims could worship here freely and in peace. Now, the only way to visit is with a Russian army escort that leaves twice a month from Stepanakert, the regional capital of what remains of the self-declared Republic of Artsakh, an Armenian breakaway region that controls just over two-thirds of Nagorno-Karabakh. The fate of this 12th-century monastery has become a flash point for the conflict over Armenian cultural heritage in land recently retaken by Azerbaijan.
Aerospace & Defensesouthfront.org

Russia To Create Dozens Of New Military Units To Confront NATO

On May 31, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that about 20 new military units would be created in the Russian Western Military District to “adequately confront NATO”. The decision was made in response to the actions by the so-called collective West. At the same time, the Russian troops are...
WorldEurasiaNet

Armenian top diplomats resign

Armenia’s foreign minister and other senior diplomats have resigned amid a festering dispute over how to resolve a border crisis with Azerbaijan. Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan announced his resignation on May 27. Four days later, he said goodbye to MFA staff with a cryptic statement that alluded to his unwillingness to carry out “ideas or initiatives that go against our statehood and national interests.” The same day, his deputy Gagik Ghalachyan and spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan also announced that they were leaving.
Politicsjam-news.net

Yerevan, Baku, Moscow postpone talks on reopening of regional corridors

The Yerevan-Baku-Moscow working group chaired by the vice-prime ministers of the three countries has suspended its work. It was created on January 11, 2021, in Moscow to ensure the fulfillment of the clauses of the Karabakh ceasefire agreement signed by the heads of the three states. The main aim of the group is to facilitate the unblocking of economic and transport communications in the region. However, the group’s activity has been postponed, the acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan reported earlier.
Militarytheaseanpost.com

Is Myanmar On The Verge Of A Full-Scale Civil War?

Conflict has raged for decades in Myanmar’s borderlands, where myriad ethnic armed groups are fighting with the military for greater autonomy. Since February’s coup, however, dozens of new, grassroots people’s defence forces have emerged to oppose the junta, with battles occurring in areas of the country that were previously peaceful.
U.S. Politicspersecution.org

Secretary of State Discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Russian Minister Amid Rising Tensions

(International Christian Concern) – This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on his visit this week to northern Europe, during which they discussed their governments’ roles in overseeing mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. These talks come during a week when tensions between the two countries have risen after Azerbaijani troops encroached 3.5 kilometers into Armenian territory.
Militarysouthfront.org

Azerbaijan Takes 6 Armenian Servicemen Prisoner In Nagorno-Karabakh

On May 27th, 6 Armenian soldiers were arrested and taken prisoner by Azerbaijani troops in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Kalbajar province. Both sides blame the other for the situation. Armenia claimed that Azerbaijan encroached on its territory, and it has been doing so since May 12th. The Armenian soldiers were conducting repair work on a base in a border region, and the Azerbaijani troops surrounded them and took them captive.
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

As Russia tensions simmer, NATO conducts massive war games

ABOARD HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH — As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 21, are aimed at simulating the...
MilitaryConsortiumnews.com

Manufacturing Consent for War

The targets of Washington’s bullets have been leaders who tried to assert their nation’s economic sovereignty, writes Jeremy Kuzmarov in this review of a new book by Vijay Prashad. 70 Years of CIA Coups, Assassinations, False. Flags and Mass Murder. Review of Vijay Prashad’s book, Washington Bullets: A History of...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

U.S. Designed F-35s Just Went Toe to Toe with Russia Near Baltics

Last month, the Italian Air Force deployed four of its Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II jet fighters to Ämari Air Base in Estonia and over the weekend the fifth-generation stealth aircraft were scrambled in their first-ever incept supporting NATO’s Baltic Air Policing (BAP) mission. “The Combined Air Operations Centre at...
Politicsfreenews.live

Putin was replaced by a double? Russian leader killed in 2011

Thousands of bloggers on the Internet cover these two topics in different ways and write about Putin, who risked challenging international terrorism, despite the shouts and threats that were periodically expressed by US and EU politicians. I don’t want to be 1001 bloggers writing about the same thing today. I...