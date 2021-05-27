UP tennis improves to 2-0

The Union Pines tennis team took care of business on Monday evening, taking their second straight Tri-County Conference match with an easy 8-1 road win over Western Harnett. The Vikings nearly made it a clean sweep, but Western’s No. 3 seed, Sydney Jackson, pushed Union Pines’ Eleanor Slyman to a tiebreaker after the two played to an 8-all draw, and won it to claim a 9-8 victory. The Vikings’ top seed, River Britt, won the 104th match of her career by shutting out Olivia Jackson 8-0. It was one of three Union Pines singles wins that ended in a doughnut. All three of the doubles matches saw the Vikings prevail 8-0.