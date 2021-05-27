2022 Lincoln Navigator Will Be Available With BlueCruise Or Similar System

When Ford announced plans to completely eliminate passenger cars from its lineup way back in 2018, many Ford fans and enthusiasts were shocked and saddened that the automaker was killing of some beloved, long-running nameplates and vehicles. Unfortunately, shifting consumer preferences, along with a rapidly-changing automotive landscape, forced The Blue Oval’s hand to focus its energies (and investments) on more lucrative segments with more upside for long-term growth. And now, another familiar mid-size sedan will soon bite the dust, as Mazda has officially announced plans to discontinue the Mazda 6 from its U.S. lineup after the 2021 model year.