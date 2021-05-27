Cancel
Cars

2022 Lincoln Navigator Will Be Available With BlueCruise Or Similar System

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, we got our first look at the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator interior. That gave us a good look at the Navigator’s new horizontally-oriented infotainment screen, but there’s something else present in the photo that caught our eye as well. As Ford Authority has exclusively learned, the 2022 Navigator uses the same sensors, located on the steering column, as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2021 Ford F-150, which monitor the driver’s head positioning as part of Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driver-assist feature.

fordauthority.com
