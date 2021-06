Every player and coach at the 1996 NCAA Championship was handed a ballot, and Arron Oberholser paused for a brief moment before selecting the player of the year in college golf. During his junior season at San Jose State he’d played some of the best golf of his life, winning six events, including a memorable shootout at Pasatiempo. He was unquestionably one of the two best players in the country, worthy of serious consideration for the Haskins Award, but after enduring another historic beatdown, he couldn’t summon the audacity to vote for himself.