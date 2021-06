KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. -- Harry Higgs is keeping his caddie on the East Coast after his play the first two rounds of the PGA Championship. Higgs was at 1-under 143 through 36 holes at the Ocean Course with his brother, Alex, on the bag. Harry Higgs said Alex had planned to do the same for a family friend, Park Ulrich, at a U.S. Amateur Four-Ball competition starting Saturday in Chambers Bay in Washington.