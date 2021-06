Bitcoin4Couples is a duo-author of Nicole and Josh Doña — instances of first person are marked with (name) to avoid confusion. On May 18, 2021, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss appeared on Coffee with The Greats, a podcast hosted by Miles Fisher. Anytime the Winklevii join a podcast it’s a must-listen, but this time was more profound than any other. They opened up about the tragedy they experienced losing their beloved sister to addiction and suicide. They share the personal trauma and impact their loss has had on them. Tyler Winklevoss had the courage to share that he has sought help from a therapist for his own mental health, even saying it has been the greatest gift he’s ever given himself.