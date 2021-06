Elon Musk is reportedly set to go into the restaurant business and could open a 1950s-themed diner at a Tesla charging station.The billionaire entrepreneur has long-hinted at these plans and said back in 2018 that he wanted to build an “old-school drive-in, roller skates and rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles.”Now Mr Musk’s electric vehicle company has taken the first steps by filing new trademarks for use in the restaurant industry, according to Electrek.“TESLA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant...