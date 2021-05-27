United Kingdom Begins Large-Scale Carbon Removal Trials
Preventing the world from blowing past the 1.5-degree-Celsius (2.7-degrees-Fahrenheit) threshold identified by the Paris climate agreement is unlikely if reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases is the only approach taken toward that goal. Hitting this target, aimed at allowing Earth and its inhabitants to avoid the worst effects of human-caused climate change, will almost certainly also require sucking greenhouse gases directly out of the atmosphere and somehow storing them.www.smithsonianmag.com