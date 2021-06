FedEx Corp. said late Monday its board has approved a 15% increase to the delivery and logistics company’s dividend. The dividend, up by 10 cents to 75 cents a share, is payable July 12 to stockholders of record as of June 28. “Increasing our dividend reinforces our commitment to drive value for shareowners,” Chief Financial Officer Michael C. Lenz said in a statement. “Our balance sheet and cash flow allow us to strategically invest in long-term, profitable growth while also rewarding our shareowners by raising our dividend.” FedEx shares traded 0.3% higher in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day down 1.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.