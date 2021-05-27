Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Overland Park, KS

Weather Blog - A Stormy Thursday Morning

By Gary Lezak
kshb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo lines of strong thunderstorms are tracking across the area this morning. There was a severe thunderstorm near Olathe, KS as I was starting this blog. Here is a look at the radar at 6:30 AM:. Here is how it looked coming into Overland Park at 6:50 AM:. These thunderstorms...

www.kshb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Olathe, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Stormy Weather#Severe Weather#Stephanie K1070#Action News#Strong Thunderstorms#Lightning#Severe Levels#Today#Gary Blog#Ks#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Kansas City metro as rainfall continues

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the Kansas City metro area that will remain in effect until early Monday. As rainfall continued across the region Sunday, the warning was issued until 12:30 a.m. Monday for parts of Kansas City, Overland Park and Olathe. Meteorologists warned drivers to avoid flood-covered roads.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Johnson, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 08:28:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Johnson KS County in east central Kansas East Central Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas West Central Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations across the warned area including near Brush Creek along the state line. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, De Soto, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Countryside. This includes the following highways Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 6...and between mile markers 56 and 61...and near mile marker 63...and between mile markers 79 and 83. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 218 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 421 and 422. Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 1 and 7. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Kansas StatePosted by
Only In Kansas

The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen

If you love the great outdoors, remarkable scenery, and exciting outdoor adventures, Kansas is the place to be. The Sunflower State boasts 28 state parks that are each a dream location for nature lovers and photographers alike. Mushroom Rock State Park is the smallest state park in Kansas but it is also one of the […] The post The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.