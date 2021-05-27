Dezeen guides

Cancel
By Lizzie Crook
Dezeen
 5 days ago

Thinking of using stone in your project? Our latest Dezeen guide includes 15 popular types of natural rock used in architecture, interiors and design with links to hundreds of examples to inspire your own work. Thinking of using timber in your architecture or design project? Our guide to 15 of...

www.dezeen.com
Interior DesignHello Magazine

11 genius modern bedroom ideas to transform your space

Since the coronavirus pandemic we've been spending more time at home than ever before. Whether you want your bedroom to be a sanctuary of total zen or you need it to be a multifunctional space for work and rest, there are lots of modern bedroom ideas to help you transform your room.
Worldhomesandgardens.com

This listed Yorkshire cottage is full of pretty country charm – take the tour

Do you love classic English country cottages? Dating to 1660, the home of Laura Yates and her family is brimming with character and period features. The couple have redecorated throughout, have updated electrics, heating and plumbing, as well as tackling damp problems in the kitchen. Laura also created a pretty courtyard garden.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

this french rustic stone house furnished without excess reveals the beauty of raw materials

In the heart of downtown bordeaux, france, ‘sacre coeur, stone house’ by theo coutanceau domini, takes shape as a restructured and redone ruin in which the main living space combines all the functions. the project amplified by the beauty of raw elements while the lack of adornment and opulence underlines the archaism of its materials. the residential structure emerges as a place in which the traditional house is no longer perceptible and where a rustic atmosphere isolates, and summons the user’s imagination.
DesignDezeen

15 reasons to enter Dezeen Awards 2021

With 15 days left to take advantage of the standard entry for Dezeen Awards 2021, here are 15 reasons why architects, interior designers, designers, filmmakers and photographers should enter now. The standard entry fee ends on 2 June. Enter before then to avoid paying a late entry fee! The late...
Visual Artfuncheap.com

Breaking Into NFTs: A Guide for Artists

What are NFTs? How can new and emerging artists use this technology? What new art marketplaces can be used to promote NFT art?. The art and tech worlds have been rocked by the new popularity of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), but too many artists have been left on the sidelines. The “Breaking Into NFTs” workshop hopes to illuminate the world of NFTs for new and established artists, helping artists unlock the possibilities of NFT artwork. In discussions led by artist and educator Roya Ebtehaj and software engineer Marco Primi, participants will learn about NFTs and the new technology’s opportunities and limitations, exploring questions such as:
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Proprietary Color-Changing Paints

MIT debuted an innovative new concept that could entirely change design: color-changing paint. The proprietary paint, called ChromoUpdate, is clear in color but has a light-sensitive feature that shifts the paint's color when exposed to different intensities of UV light. Using targeted UV light, the color-changing paint can be quickly drawn over in grayscale and then painted precisely with UV light, creating custom designs. These two processes not only allow for an endless number of different designs to be readily projected onto an object but the designs could then be altered or repainted perpetually.
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Sumi coat stands by Nichetto Studio for Schönbuch

Dezeen Showroom: German brand Schönbuch has launched Sumi, a range of modular coat stands with hooks that Nichetto Studio has designed to resemble tree branches. Sumi is a versatile storage solution suited to homes and public spaces such as waiting rooms, restaurants and hotels. Its modular components can be combined...
TechnologyInfoworld

The Ultimate Guide to IT Outsourcing

Every organization is faced with a complex question that can change the course of not only its IT infrastructure but also its business – which IT support model is best for our organization?. This guide explores the pros and cons of in-house and outsourced IT and how to find the...
Gardeningcoolhunting.com

Gift Guide: Summer Garden

There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of maintaining a lush jungle at home—whether you have acres of land or a one-room apartment. During the hotter months, it’s especially important to focus on your plants—keeping in mind not to hydrate them after dark (hot, humid nights can lead to fungal development), avoiding repotting during a heatwave or setting up a watering system when you go away for a long weekend. From handmade planters to self-watering systems, our summer gardening guide includes all kinds of practical products that will help you keep your sprawling estate or little window box thriving.
Food & DrinksInterior Design

Maurizio Lai Uses Geometric Light to Shape Sushi Club Restaurant Near Milan

For Italian architect Maurizio Lai, the goal of restaurant design is to create an experience of “shapes and atmospheres,” using aesthetics as a tool of recognizable branding. In his fifth collaboration with Sushi Club, a Japanese gastronomic restaurant group based in Northern Italy, Lai’s design for the brand's Cesano Maderno location is a study on geometric lighting. The space, which includes two floors, centers around a hanging light fixture made from delicate glass blades, which amplify beams of light in every direction courtesy of mezzanine mirror walls.
Apparelarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Elegant Coastal Closet Designs That Will Make Sure All Your Beachwear Is Organized

The coastal home design is a style that you are going to see around beach areas. It can be on the shores of a sea, lake or even a river. What makes this style different is its combination of light and color to make the home blend in with the coastal environment. But the home is not the only thing that needs to be ready for the beach. You will probably have a bunch of clothes that you need to keep properly stored and organized and to help you do that, the coastal closet will be of great help.
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
Interior DesignDezeen

Marazzi showcases handmade ceramic and porcelain tiles on Dezeen Showroom

Italian brand Marazzi has presented five collections on Dezeen Showroom of state-of-the-art ceramic and porcelain tiles, including antibacterial tiles designed to resemble wood floorboards and high-gloss stone-effect tiles. Marazzi has launched Oltre, a porcelain tile designed to appear as oak floorboards. The collection features an interlocking pattern system that emulate...
Video GamesPolygon

Returnal guide: Datacubes

When you first start Returnal, you don’t have access to many items. You’ll likely find yourself dying a lot and repeating the game’s cycle. However, one of the things the game doesn’t tell you right away is that you can unlock new items as you play. These new items will bolster your capabilities and should help you survive longer. One way to unlock new gear is with Datacubes and Datacube Processors.
Interior Designdwell.com

Plywood Partitions Divvy Up Space in a Free-Flowing London Townhouse

Nimtim Architects reimagines a ’70s residence for a growing family, creating simple, flexible rooms that connect with the garden. In 2015, a young couple expecting their first child reached out to Nimtim Architects to extend their townhouse in Forest Hill, London, to make room for their growing family. Fruit Box, as the addition is called, was finally completed in 2020 after delays in planning and approvals—and none too soon, as the family had welcomed their second child during construction.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

15+ Interior Paint Colors Our Favorite Designers Always Recommend

If you're unable to pull off a major home renovation in the near future, giving your space an entirely new look with a fresh coat of paint is the next best thing. But finding the right shade is far from easy. Minimalists might want nothing more than a room full of neutrals, like white, beige or gray, and those who aren't afraid to take a design risk might fall for bold hues — think teal, purple or even doses of green. Wherever your design sensibilities lie, you can find the right paint color for you.
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

Andina & Tapia decorate a space in Gancedo

The Gancedo flagship at Velázquez 38 is a living and changing space in which there are always surprises to discover. Because regardless of the fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, or curtains that we can see in your showroom, in Gancedo they always have a space dedicated to art, design and creativity. The...
Interior DesignKitchen and Bath Design News

KITCHEN LIGHTING GUIDE

Much has been written about kitchen design and workspace triangle set-up that many times lighting seems an afterthought. Designers however, understand that aside from the task lighting, which is critical to the space, additional ambient lighting is one of the most important design elements. Kitchen designers consider ambient lighting as the base layer that makes the room not only usable, but beautiful as well.