UK football fan launches legal action after alleged torture in UAE

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British football fan is launching a legal action against six senior officials in the United Arab Emirates after claims of torture and false imprisonment while he was on holiday there in 2019. Ali Issa Ahmad, 28, a Sudanese-born British citizen, went on holiday to UAE in January 2019 to...

www.theguardian.com
