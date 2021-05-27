Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions' 4 Biggest OTA Storylines

By Vito Chirco
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 17 days ago

Organized team activities have officially kicked off this week for the Lions, and there are several intriguing storylines to keep track of as players take part in drills at the organization's practice facility in Allen Park.

Without further ado, here are the four biggest OTA storylines for the franchise.

Will Jared Goff make the most of his opportunity to be the Lions' new starting passer?

It's the Jared Goff show in Motown now. So, Lions pundits and fans alike are wondering how he's going to look under center.

Matthew Stafford was Detroit's signal-caller the past 12 seasons. So, it's going to take some time for the organization and fanbase to get used to Goff taking reps as the No. 1 quarterback.

It begs the question: What version of Goff are the Lions going to get? Is it going to be the version that was mildly disappointing the past two seasons, or is it going to be the one that produced back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 2017 and 2018?

It'll be interesting to see how things play out, as Detroit's OTAs progress and the season draws nearer.

How will Penei Sewell look?

Sewell, the Lions' 2021 first-round pick (No. 7 overall), missed all of rookie minicamp due to a positive COVID-19 test in early May.

So, now, his first taste of professional football will come against a multitude of veterans in OTAs, including Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara and Nick Williams.

So, all eyes will be on Sewell and how he handles lining up against the big boys. My prediction is that the former standout Oregon offensive lineman will prove that he belongs in the NFL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTQMO_0aDBeqW700
Detroit Lions

Who will stand out from Detroit's wide receivers room?

Of the wideouts presently on Detroit's roster, rookies Sage Surratt, Javon McKinley, Jonathan Adams Jr. and Amon-Ra St. Brown were all observed to have been in attendance on the first day of OTA practices Tuesday, along with second-year pro Quintez Cephus and veteran Geronimo Allison.

The Lions' receivers room in 2021 will not be as nearly as strong a year ago when it featured Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola.

So, OTAs and training camp will offer a great opportunity for unheralded pass-catchers like Adams, an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State, and St. Brown, Detroit's first of two 2021 fourth-round picks (No. 112 overall), to stand out.

And maybe, just maybe, with a good showing in practices leading up to the start of the season, Adams makes the Lions' 53-man roster out of training camp and St. Brown ends up with a bigger role than expected in his first NFL campaign.

But, first and foremost, it'll be interesting to see who impresses from the above receivers group in OTAs.

Will the secondary take a leap forward in 2021?

With concerns still remaining at the safety position, it will be really telling how the secondary performs in 2021.

Key battles will be waged to determine who will start alongside Jeff Okudah, who will be looking to rebound from a disappointing rookie campaign.

Defensive backs Quinton Dunbar, Dean Marlowe and Ifeatu Melifonwu are all new additions to the defense. Their performance will determine how much of a leap forward one of Detroit's weakest units can achieve this upcoming season.

More From SI All Lions:

Does Matthew Stafford Belong on Ring of Honor List?

AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
153
Followers
375
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Sage Surratt
Person
Quinton Dunbar
Person
Penei Sewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#American Football#Storylines#Nfl Football#Quarterback#Si All Lions#Ota Practices#This Week#Otas#Rookie Minicamp#Unheralded Pass Catchers#Detroit#Key Battles#Allen Park#Professional Football#Reps#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLfox2detroit.com

Lions Rookie Camp Wrap

The Lions wrapped up rookie camp on Sunday in Allen Park. Jennifer Hammond has a report on the work the young guys got in.
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions staying home for training camp this summer, no joint practices on schedule

The Detroit Lions will be staying home for training camp this summer. And unlike in past years, they will not be joining anyone for practice, either. Lions coach Dan Campbell said on the final day of rookie minicamp Sunday he inquired with multiple teams about holding joint practices this summer but was not able to arrange any prior to the NFL's schedule release Wednesday.
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions new numbers revealed at rookie mini-camp

The Detroit Lions rookie mini-camp is underway and Pride of Detroit was in Allen Park on Sunday taking it all in. One of the things we finally got a look at is the initial jersey numbers assigned to the rookies from the 2021 draft cycle. While the numbers below are...
NFLUSA Today

The Lions sign free agent safety Alijah Holder after tryout

At least one of the players who participated in the Detroit Lions rookie minicamp on a tryout basis has earned a contract with the team. Per his agent, David Canter, the Lions have signed free agent safety Alijah Holder. The third-year pro was one of five players working out with...
NFLchatsports.com

No quarterback, no problem for Detroit Lions at Dan Campbell's first rookie minicamp

The logic made sense, and the execution was even better. The Detroit Lions defied conventional wisdom by not having a quarterback on their roster at this weekend's just completed rookie minicamp, but first-year head coach Dan Campbell said he was able to accomplish everything he had in mind despite his team's unusual roster makeup.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions fan approval poll: GM Brad Holmes (2021 post-draft)

When we last checked in with Detroit Lions’ fans about their thoughts on new general manager Brad Holmes, there was a near-unanimous feeling that he had fulfilled his duties to his best ability. 97 percent of fans approved of the job he had been doing. The Lions hadn’t quite embarked on free agency yet, but that doesn’t mean Holmes hadn’t done anything.
NFLchatsports.com

Driven Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 'ready to take someone's job'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left little doubt regarding what he's about after the final day of the team's rookie minicamp on Sunday. Ultra-competitive, just like first-year coach Dan Campbell wants them, St. Brown was all business this weekend. "I'm excited to be here, I'm excited to work...
NFLbartlesvilleradio.com

Parker Participates in Lions Rookie Camp

Former Bartlesville High School standout A.J. Parker stole headlines late last month after he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Detroit lions. Parker saw his first professional action over the weekend as the Lions hosted their rookie minicamp. The rookie camp consists mostly of drillwork and learning the...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions sign 3 players from rookie minicamp tryouts

The Detroit Lions held on-field tryouts over the weekend for five players as part of the team’s rookie minicamp. Three of the five tryout players earned contracts with the team on Monday. The team announced it has signed cornerback Alex Brown, safety Alijah Holder and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau off...
NFLFOX Sports

Matthew Stafford faces heightened expectations with Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford got what he wanted this past offseason – a fresh start. Now, the Los Angeles Rams organization – and its fans – will be looking for a whole lot out of Stafford in return. Stafford, 33, is the new Rams quarterback, after spending the first 12 years of...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Sunday open thread: What Lions game are you looking forward to the most?

NFL schedule release week is always an exciting time during an offseason that has a lot of dry periods. It means that minicamps are near and also gives us a sense of what our plans are going to look like in the fall as degenerate fans. Whether there’s a big matchup that excites you, or a road trip you’d like to plan, or maybe a bye week vacation, there’s a little something for every fan when the schedule is released.
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLchatsports.com

Monday open thread: Are the Lions better or worse than last season?

With rookie mini-camp completed, we are slowly starting to see the squad the Detroit Lions have put together. The coming weeks will be crucial for setting expectations and building a sense of excitement in general. For fans, one question will always be at the forefront of their minds: how good is this team?
NFLDetroit News

Lions rookie DTs Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike form quick bond

The NFL relaxed its uniform restrictions this offseason, allowing running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs to be able to wear any number between 1-49. But the biggest men on the field, the offensive and defensive linemen, they're out of luck. That's unfortunate for Alim McNeill, Detroit's...