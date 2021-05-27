New Deal for Prolific Lee Daniels

Jasen Loveland, the American artist known for his prolific and novel explorations of acid and ambient, has died. Close friends of the artist confirmed news of his passing on social media on Monday. An official cause of death has yet to be publicly announced. Born Andrew Smith, Loveland was known for his extensive dance music knowledge and heady performances that explored acid, house, ambient and psychedelic techno. As a solo artist, he recorded under multiple aliases that included Jasen Loveland, Loveland & Friends, The Lone Flanger and Chip Curtis. A close affiliate of The Bunker New York, Smith had also released 12-inches with Interdimensional Transmissions and Acid Camp. His collaborative projects included Pervocet—a team up with Patrick Russell—and LW Productions, with fellow TBNY affiliate Clay Wilson. Smith was last residing in Berlin, where he ran the label and collective, Infinite Refractions. In late October, he tweeted about writing 700 tracks. Just last month, he unveiled an abstract thirty-two-minute recording ("When She Microdoses Part II") via Infinite Refractions and recently conducted a virtual workshop on acid techno for Currents FM. Smith, who ran the creative agency Loveland Studio of Design, also had a debut album with The Bunker in the pipeline, according to the label. To hear Jason Loveland's music, check out Infinite Refractions' Bandcamp.