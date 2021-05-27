Cancel
New Deal for Prolific Lee Daniels

By Ron Wynn
Tennessee Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Daniels is one of the most prolific and versatile creative figures in Hollywood at the moment, and he’ll be quite busy this upcoming season. He also has a new deal with 20th Television, a Disney backed studio. The deal was announced this week, and comes on the heels of Daniels and his company (Lee Daniels Entertainment or LDE) returning to broadcast television for the 2021-22 season. They’ll be doing both “The Wonder Years” update at ABC and “Our Kind of People” at Fox.

tntribune.com
Lee Daniels
Dana Walden
