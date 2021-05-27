Crowdfunding Platform StartEngine Working to Boost POC Startups
NASHVILLE, TN — Howard Marks is co-founder of video game giants Activision and Acclaim Games (now part of the Walt Disney Company). After launching StartEngine as an accelerator in Los Angeles, Howard relaunched StartEngine as an equity crowdfunding platform after discovering how difficult it was for entrepreneurs to raise venture capital. StartEngine has now raised over $300 million for startups from its online community of over 300,000 investors.tntribune.com